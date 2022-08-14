Boris Johnson’s death was a triumph for Remainers





Jacob Rees-Mogg (PA Wire) Boris JohnsonThe demise of the Prime Minister was a triumph for the remaining voters, Jacob Rees-Mogg said. The Brexit The Minister for Opportunities has told GB News that there are many people who still resent Britain leaving the European Union (EU) and was therefore delighted to have brought down the one he called the standard bearer of Brexit. Part of the reason must be Brexit. There are still a lot of people who still resent the fact that we left the European Union and so bringing down the Brexit standard bearer was a triumph. There were people saying no to Boris, no to Brexit, and I think they really meant that, he said. Mr Rees-Mogg said it would be difficult for Mr Johnson to remain an MP under the new Prime Minister. The Minister added: Anything you say as a former Prime Minister who remains in Parliament is considered unpalatable, whereas if you say nothing you are not representing your constituents. Boris has a very sunny character… maybe it will be easier for him if he resigns. Despite his hesitations about his future, Mr Rees-Mogg hailed Mr Johnson’s leadership, saying he got the big stuff right, referring to Brexit and backing Ukraine. He also backed Mr Johnson’s response to the pandemic. The area where the government has not been strong is economic policy, he said. But there’s someone else I’d blame for that. Mr Rees-Mogg has previously criticized Mr Sunak’s plans to cut income tax once inflation is brought under control, calling his economic plan the finest fantasy. In an interview with Sky News last week, he said: If you’re talking fairy tale economics, I think to suggest that there will be income tax cuts many, many years into the future is the most beautiful of fantasies. Suggesting that taxes will be reduced in the years to come is the greatest fairy tale. Mr Rees-Mogg is backing Liz Truss to be the next Tory leader, saying she will get Brexit delivered. He thought Ms Trusss’ admission that she had been wrong to side with the Remain campaign was brilliant and refreshing. The story continues She’s excited about Brexit and that’s great. Because if you want to enjoy the benefits of Brexit, you need enthusiasm, he said. In a critique of civil servants working from home, he said British civil servants were becoming French in their attitude to work. No one can work in hot weather, apparently, for two days in a century, and we all have to stay home. And now what’s the excuse now? Oh, no, it’s August, so no one can do it. became French. We have to see people come back to the office.

