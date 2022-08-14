The FBI took 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as it investigates possible violations of the Espionage Act





The property receipt, which was also released on Friday, for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home shows some of the materials recovered were marked as ‘top secret/SCI’ – one of the highest classification levels .

The search warrant identifies three federal crimes that the Justice Department is looking at as part of its investigation: violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and criminal handling of government records. The inclusion of the crimes indicates that the Justice Department has probable cause to investigate these offenses as it was gathering evidence during the search. No one has been charged with a crime at this time.

Officers also took four sets of “top secret” documents, three sets of “secret” documents and three sets of “confidential” documents, according to court documents. In total, the unsealed warrant shows the FBI collected more than 20 boxes, along with photo binders, sets of classified government documents and at least one handwritten note.

The warrant, which was unsealed and made public following an order from a federal judge, was obtained by CNN ahead of its release. This moment marks an unprecedented week that began with the search — an evidence-gathering step in a national security investigation.

Search warrant reveals new details about scope of FBI investigation

While details on the documents themselves remain sparse, the laws cited in the warrant offer new insight into what the FBI was looking for when it searched Trump’s home, an unprecedented step that sparked a firestorm of criticism. from the former president’s closest allies.

The laws cover “the destruction or concealment of documents to hinder government investigations” and the unlawful removal of government documents, according to the search warrant issued Friday.

Among the laws listed is one known as the Espionage Act, which relates to “the retrieval, storage or transmission of national defense information or classified material”.

The three criminal statutes cited in the warrant are from Title 18 of the United States Code. None of them depends solely on whether the information was found to be unclassified.

According to a property receipt, one of the least sensitive items removed from Trump’s resort was a document pardoning Roger Stone, a staunch Trump ally who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress during of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. (Trump pardoned Stone before leaving office, protecting Stone from a three-year prison sentence.)

It’s unclear how the Stone-related document seized in the search relates to the larger criminal investigation into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents.

During the search, FBI agents also recovered information on the “president of France”, according to the warrant receipt. The French embassy in Washington refused to respond to developments in the situation on Friday.

FBI agents searched ’45 Office’ at Mar-a-Lago

Court documents released on Friday also offer new details about the search itself and revealed that FBI agents were only allowed access to specific locations in Mar-a-Lago as they searched the residence of Trump resort looking for potential evidence of crimes.

The judge authorized the FBI to search what the bureau called “Office 45,” an apparent reference to Trump’s place in history as the 45th president. Officers were also authorized to search “any other rooms or areas” of Mar-a-Lago that were available to Trump and his staff to store boxes and documents.

“Locations to be searched include “office 45”, all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas of the premises used or available for use by FPOTUS and its staff and in which boxes or documents might be stored, including any structures or buildings on the estate,” the mandate reads, using the acronym “FPOTUS” to refer to the former President of the United States.

The FBI’s warrant application to the judge specifically stated that federal agents would prevent areas from being rented or used by third parties, “such as Mar-a-Lago members” and “private suites.” Trump owns the sprawling estate, and it is his primary residence as well as a members-only club and resort.

“It is described as a mansion with approximately 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, on a 17-acre estate,” FBI agents told the judge in their application, describing the Mar-a-Lago property.

Trump did not object to the search warrant being issued

The FBI’s search of the Palm Beach, Fla., resort on Monday was followed by days of silence from the Justice Department, as is the department’s normal practice for ongoing investigations.

Then on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the department had decided to unseal the search warrant and two attachments, including an inventory list, but also pointed out that some of the department’s work must take place in out of public view.

“We are doing this to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations,” Garland said, while explaining that he would not provide further details based on the research.

Trump said in a late-night message on his Truth Social platform Thursday that he “would not oppose the release of materials” and that he was “going the extra mile in ENCOURAGING the immediate release of these materials.”

The court had asked the Justice Department to speak with Trump about his request to unseal the warrant documents and set a deadline on Friday to indicate whether he objects to their release.

Trump’s team had contacted outside attorneys to find out how to proceed, and the former president’s orbit was caught off guard by Garland’s announcement.

In a pair of Truth Social posts after Garland’s statement, Trump continued to say his attorneys were “cooperating fully” and had developed “a very good relationship” with federal investigators ahead of Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search. .

“The government could have had anything it wanted, if we had it,” Trump said. “All was well, better than most previous Presidents, then out of nowhere and without warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 a.m., by a VERY large number of officers, and even ” safecrackers”.'”

This story and title have been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

