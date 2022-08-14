Imran Khan says he’s not anti-American





Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan. Image: Screenshot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan first said he wanted to clarify that he was not against any country. I am not anti-American, he said.

The Pakistani-American community is the strongest in the United States. Why would I be against such a country where most of our exports go and where the most qualified Pakistanis live? Imran Khan asked adding that he wanted friendship with the United States, but not slavery. He said this while addressing a massive gathering at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

He said that a slave nation could never progress. He said there were different types of slavery and one slavery was that of fear.

Citing the example of the people of Kufa, who did not help Hazrat Hussain (RA) and let Islam’s greatest tragedy happen out of fear, even though they later regretted it, he said there were three types of fears.

The first fear is death, the second is losing honor and the third is losing bread and butter, your job, he said, adding that when he first entered politics and that he asked educated people to join him, they said politics was a dirty game.

The former Prime Minister said that he who fears death cannot achieve any great feat.

He released video clips of his decades-old statements he had always said, including “O, Allah, we worship you and we ask for your help,” against American slavery and others. He said nothing he said was new or simply to take votes. He said he had believed in it all his life.

The PTI leader said he embarked on the political journey to restore the dignity of his country.

He said that due to the policies of former President Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan jumped into the US war and lost hundreds and thousands of people. He said that no country in the world would allow another country to carry out a drone attack on its territory, regardless of who was targeted. He said the country would hold a trial for the alleged person.

Imran Khan said Pakistan could not carry out a drone attack on the UK to kill terrorist Altaf Hussain because the UK had not authorized it. He said that once more than 60 madressah students were martyred in a drone attack and no one from the ruling party condemned it.

He said that when he was asked through the ambassador about his visit to Russia, he said who were they to ask me where he should go and where he wouldn’t.

He said that when India’s foreign minister was asked if India was financing the war in Ukraine by buying oil from Russia, he replied that India was doing so in the best interest of its people. The Indian minister said that while Europe’s purchase of gas from Russia did not fund the war in Ukraine and the United States’ ban on buying oil from Iran and Venezuela did not fund not war, so how was India buying oil.

The PTI President also said it was his best August 14 celebration. He said that by next August 14, they would have achieved their true freedom.

Imran Khan said he was not going to strike a compromise deal with the ruling coalition parties. He said the government was trying to bring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back from London.

He said coalition parties are trying to disqualify him through different cases and allegations. He said they were also trying to get the army and the PTI to fight.

He said his criticism of the army was constructive because he always wanted to strengthen the institution.

Presenting his plan of action, the PTI leader said he decided to go out to the masses. “I have made a complete tour plan. Next week I am going to Rawalpindi. After that I will visit Karachi,” he said. He said he would visit Sukker, Attock, Islamabad, Mardan, Abbottabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Quetta, he said the battle for true freedom has entered the decisive phase.

“A tiger force would be formed, which would include young men and women. They would go door to door and tell people that they shouldn’t be afraid,” he said.

At the end, the whole crowd with PTI leaders sang the national anthem of Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day. They also prayed for the maghfirat of all martyrs from Pakistan’s independence till date.

