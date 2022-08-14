President Jokowi allows Prabowo to run as presidential candidate in 2024





President Joko Widodo said Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto asked his permission to become presidential candidate in the Pulpres 2024. And Jokowi gave his blessing. “If there is a minister asking for permission to run for president, how can I block him. Similarly, when Pak Prabowo asked for permission to run for president, I allowed him “, said Jokowi. The president explained this to reporters after meeting with leaders of state institutions at the Palace, cited on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The president said if the permission was interpreted by the public as a blessing, that’s okay, go for it, Jokowi said. Officially forward again Gerindra DPP General Chairman Prabowo Subianto has officially declared himself a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. His intention and determination were declared under the encouragement of Gerindra cadres across Indonesia and their supporters. Prabowo’s statement was delivered during a National Executive (Rapimnas) meeting of Gerindra at the Sentul International Convention Center on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:12 p.m. WIB. Read also “By saying Bismillahirrohmanirohim, tonight I accept your request to become a candidate for the presidential election of 2024,” Prabowo said to cheers and cheers. “Prabowo President! Prabowo President! Prabowo wins! Prabowo is the first person to officially declare himself a presidential candidate of 2024. And for Prabowo, he is a presidential candidate for the third time. Two of them lost to Jokowi. The first was in 2014, at that time Prabowo was paired with Hatta Rajasa, losing to pair Jokowi-Jusuf Kalla. In 2019, Prabowo again took a step forward, changing partners with Sandiaga Uno. Prabowo was unlucky, beaten again by Jokowi who was paired with KH Ma’ruf Amin. For the third presidential election, we still do not know with whom the Minister of Defense will join forces. Before running as a presidential candidate, Prabowo had accompanied Megawati Soekarno Putri as a running mate but lost to SBY, who was later matched with JK.

