Donald Trump ‘must be worried’ about Mar-a-Lago ‘mole’, prosecutor says





Palm Beach County, Florida attorney Dave Aronberg said in an MSNBC interview on Saturday that former President Donald Trump “must be concerned about the mole within Mar-a-Lago” who allegedly was able to inform federal investigators of the ex-president’s alleged mishandling of documents.

The FBI, with the approval of Attorney General Merrick Garland, conducted a search warrant Monday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort residence looking for Top Secret (TS) and Sensitive Compartmented (SCI) information. as well as other classified documents. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that records related to nuclear weapons were being sought by federal agents, but Trump called the report a “hoax.”

The warrant cited three potential violations of federal statutes 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, Removal, or Mutilation, 18 USC 793 – Collection, Transmission, or Loss of Defense Information, and 18 USC 1519 – Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations. The second citation, 18 USC 793, is part of the Espionage Act, which some legal experts have said Trump may have violated.

Palm Beach County, Florida attorney Dave Aronberg said Saturday that former President Donald Trump “must be concerned about the mole within Mar-a-Lago” who may have tipped off federal investigators about the alleged mishandling of documents by the ex-president. . Above, Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday. James Devaney

Aronberg’s interview came after former FBI deputy director of counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi said the federal investigation “must include other conspirators” with Trump. MSNBC host Cori Coffin then asked Aronberg if federal investigators “could look into other people in Trump’s circle.”

“Oh, I’m okay with that. And I think Trump will try to scapegoat someone. Be careful, Mark Meadows,” he said, referring to the former chief of staff. of Trump.

“I think the investigation goes beyond Donald Trump. I think Trump needs to be concerned about the mole within Mar-a-Lago because there’s a reason they got the search warrant. They had someone inside who knew Trump allegedly lied about possessing those documents and knew where they were – inside that safe,” Aronberg said, adding that “on Based on the cited laws, this mole may also have told federal authorities that Trump had destroyed documents.”

He continued: “So it’s not just that Trump had documents, but that this secret source may have observed Trump destroying the documents, which is another crime. And so yes, he has a lot to s worry because the one thing you know about Donald Trump: he values ​​loyalty above all else, even though loyalty to him is a one-way street.”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment.

Earlier this week, two senior government officials told Newsweek that the FBI raid was based on information from a confidential source who identified classified documents Trump had in his possession.

The former president blasted the raid this week on his Truth Social social media platform, calling it an “unprecedented violation of the rights of every American citizen.”

“We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic,” he added. “It’s a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, impeachment hoax #1, impeachment hoax #2, the Mueller report without collusion, and more,” he said. writing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-has-worried-about-mar-lago-mole-prosecutor-1733437 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos