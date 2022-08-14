Infants separated from parents as China reports new coronavirus cases; Is Xi’s “Zero-Covid” policy a failure?





China, which has long touted its zero-covid policy, seems to have failed miserably in its fight against the coronavirus. The country that was the first to declare itself “covid free” in early 2021 has reported new cases of the virus. According to a report by ANI, cases are being reported in tourist centers in Hainan and Tibet. There are reports that new areas are reporting outbreaks even as old areas remain hotspots. Xi Jinping’s ‘zero-covid’ policy involves harsh enforcement of lockdowns, which has left tens of thousands of tourists stranded. Watch | China battles Covid outbreaks in tourist hubs Tibet, which has reported only one asymptomatic case since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, recently discovered 28 new Covid patients, causing widespread alarm. Chinese agencies are currently building makeshift hospitals with nearly 3,000 beds. People in areas that are recently reporting Covid are concerned about long-term shutdowns like Shanghai’s, which could affect their careers, basic freedoms and mental health. Read also | China’s former Covid patients live under ‘dark shadow’ of stigma Taking to social media Chinese citizens have expressed their frustration on social media, sparking public outcry against Xi’s Zero-Covid policy. Some reported that children, even infants, were forcibly separated from their parents. “I definitely don’t want my kids to carry the uncertainty of living in a country where the government can just knock on your door and do whatever they want,” said one user, Jiang. Read also | China reports 1,094 new Covid cases on August 9, up from 939 the day before The government has already closed pubs, restaurants and shopping malls and also started cutting off rail and air services to newly infected areas. The Zero-Covid policy may force the closure of supermarkets. In Hainan and Tibet, where tourists can be seen stranded at airports, it has caused chaos. (With agency contributions) Watch WION LIVE HERE: You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/infants-separated-from-parents-as-china-reports-new-coronavirus-cases-is-xis-zero-covid-policy-a-failure-506637 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

