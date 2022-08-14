Imran Khan announces power shows across Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has announced that he will address public rallies across the country, including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing the audience at Lahore Hockey Stadium, Imran Khan said there are four types of slavery, Muhammad Ali Jinnah has freed us from one type of slavery. Slavery lowers a nation’s self-respect and injects an inferiority complex in the people, he added.

The Prophet Muhammad made Muslims the leaders of the world through an intellectual revolution. They achieved this status by focusing on two things, education and fearlessness.

He added that as Prime Minister, he constituted the authority Rehmatul Lil Alamin, to teach our children about the life of our beloved prophet. He did not want our children to become slaves to Western civilization, he added.

He added that he was blessed with everything, he didn’t need to go into politics and deal with this dirty politics. But he wanted to free the country from Western slavery, he added.

He said two families who have ruled Pakistan for more than 30 years have put the country in debt of billions of dollars. Before, he was ashamed of having to ask for loans from other countries, he added.

He added that he wanted to have good relations with all countries, including the United States, but could not accept slavery. He had a good relationship with former US President Donald Trump, he added.

He added that India bought oil from Russia because it was in the interest of its people, but our government did not have the courage to do so, despite the skyrocketing inflation. If India can safeguard the interests of its people, why can’t our government do the same? Because they fear for their properties abroad, he added.

He added that his fight for true independence would continue until the date of a new election was not announced.

He added that the PML-N led government has tortured the PTI workers and leaders, but they do not know that the nation has risen and will not stop until they get a true independence.

He added that their government was overthrown by a conspiracy but they came back and won the Punjab partial polls despite the rigging. Now they have come up with a plan to file a complaint against me and disqualify me, and call Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, he added.

“Imran Khan would not accept any deal”

He added that they want to equate him with convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif. He would give “a warm welcome” to Nawaz Sharif whenever he returned to Pakistan, he added.

The PTI leader added that they were trying to provoke a fight between the biggest party in the country and the armed forces. Imran Khan would never want to weaken the armed forces, he added.

Also read: Punjab Police Chief Moonis Elahi meets Imran Khan in Lahore

The PTI leader announced his future plan and said he would hold public rallies across the province. Imran Khan said he would speak at public rallies in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur Nawabshah, Mardan, Swat, Quetta and Peshawar.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-announces-power-shows-across-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos