Trump cannot keep his White House documents. This 1978 law is the reasonExBulletin





President Richard Nixon speaks at the White House on August 9, 1974. He was preparing to leave the day after he resigned over the Watergate scandal. Nixon wanted to take his presidential documents with him, including his infamous recordings. But he was not allowed to do so, and Congress passed a law that now requires all presidents to turn over their documents to the National Archives. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images .

. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Keystone/Hulton Archives/Getty Images

For the first two centuries of US history, outgoing presidents simply took their documents with them when they left the White House. The materials were considered their personal property.

But for the past four decades, every presidential document, from notebook scribbles to top-secret security plans, is supposed to go straight to the National Archives because the material is considered the property of the American people.

So when former President Donald Trump left office on Jan. 20, 2021, all of his records should have traveled from the White House to the National Archives, according to Jason Baron, who served as director of litigation at the National Archives for 13 years.

“No president has the right to retain presidential records after leaving office,” Baron said. “And so it’s an extraordinary circumstance if presidential records are found in the residence of a former president or anywhere else under his control.”

But some paper and electronic records were kept at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Officials found 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s property in January.

And on Monday, the FBI collected 11 more sets of documents, including five marked “top secret”, three marked “secret” and three labeled “confidential”. These are the three distinct levels for classified government documents.

Additionally, a set of top-secret documents has been labeled “compartmentalized top-secret/sensitive information.” This means that the material is considered so sensitive that even those with a top secret security clearance would not be able to see it unless they needed to know.

A view of the Mar-a-Lago residence and resort owned by former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. “confidential.” Joe Raedle/Getty Images .

. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The warrant authorizing the search said the FBI was investigating a number of possible crimes, including violations of the Espionage Act. Trump has not been charged with any crime and denies any wrongdoing.

Why can’t presidents keep their documents these days?

The rules have changed for a reason: Watergate.

When President Nixon resigned amid the 1974 scandal, he wanted to take his documents home to California, including his infamous tape recordings.

Congress realized that they would not have access to this material, and they also feared that it would be destroyed. So lawmakers passed the Presidential Records and Materials Preservation Act, which made all of Nixon’s material public property.

However, this measure applied only to Nixon. In 1978, Congress passed the more sweeping Presidential Records Act, which has been the norm ever since.

“Every president, when he leaves office, these documents that were created by the president and his staff are presidential documents that go to the National Archives,” Baron said. “The owner is the American people.”

This includes all presidential documents, whether unclassified routine notes or top secret national security documents.

Before these laws, there were really no rules regarding presidential records. Presidents just took what they wanted when they left office.

“At first, presidents like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were very conscious of their place in history and their legacy,” said presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky, author of The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American. Institution. “And so they were very careful about curating their materials, cataloging their materials, and then of course kind of making sure that what was left was what they wanted to be left. So that also includes a certain obliteration.”

Additionally, presidential libraries did not exist until President Franklin Roosevelt opened his in 1941.

Trump controversies with documents

Throughout his presidency, anecdotes surfaced about Trump’s handling of documents. To begin with, he didn’t like reading them, and there were reports that he sometimes tore them up or even flushed them down the toilet.

Trump talked about, or tweeted, sensitive material that was supposed to be classified. These documents were also allegedly shared with people who did not have permission to read them.

Before Trump, incumbent presidents were portrayed as fully cooperative with the registration process, experts told NPR. Baron said he was only aware of minor episodes, where a former president might be asked to hand over a small gift he received while in office.

There have been a few cases involving former presidential aides. In one case, Sandy Berger, who had served as President Bill Clinton’s national security adviser, was accused of smuggling classified documents from the National Archives out of his pants. He was eventually fined $50,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/13/1117297065/trump-documents-history-national-archives-law-watergate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos