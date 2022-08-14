Politics
Boris Johnson launches ‘national mission’ to fight dementia in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor
Join Babs’ army! Boris Johnson launches ‘national mission’ to fight dementia in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor
- Prime Minister in one of his final acts will double dementia funding to 160million by 2024
- Johnson asked for volunteers to enroll in Babs Army doing clinical trials
- A total of 1 million Britons are expected to live with dementia by 2025, 1.6 million in 2040
Boris Johnson has launched a national mission to fight dementia in memory of beloved actress Dame Barbara Windsor.
In one of his final acts as Prime Minister, Mr Johnson pledged to double funding to 160 million a year by 2024 and, in addition, will provide 95 million for research into the devastating condition.
And he also called for volunteers to join a Babs army by enrolling in clinical trials.
It is predicted that one million Britons will have dementia by 2025 and 1.6 million by 2040, but it is thought that if the disease were better understood, up to 40% of these cases could be prevented.
Famous for her contagious laughter, risque roles in the Carry On films and as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, Dame Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of degenerative brain disease in 2016. She campaigned to raise research funds and awareness of the disease until her death four years later at the age of 83.
Boris Johnson has launched a national mission to fight dementia in memory of beloved actress Dame Barbara Windsor (pictured in 2019 with the PM)
Barbara Windsor at Eastenders 21st birthday in February 2006
Last night the Prime Minister said: Dame Barbara Windsor was a British hero. I had the pleasure of meeting her on the set of EastEnders and in Downing Street as we talked about dementia.
I am thrilled that we can now honor him in such an appropriate way, by launching a new National Dementia Mission in his name.
Together with her husband Scott, I double research funding and call for volunteers to join Babs Army. We can work together to defeat this disease and honor an exceptional woman who tirelessly advocated for change.
Queen Elizabeth II (left, in 2001) in the Queen Vic pub during a visit to Elstree Studios where EastEnders is filmed. She was accompanied by longtime actor Barbara Windsor (Peggy Mitchell) and her on-screen son Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)
Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell (pictured together outside 10 Downing Street)
The additional 95 million will be used to increase the number of clinical trials and research projects.
Mr Mitchell, the actress’ third husband, said: “I’m so glad Boris had the belief to do this reformation. Barbara would be so proud to have had this legacy.
Volunteers can offer their help by registering with the UK service Join Dementia Research.
Mark MacDonald of the Alzheimer’s Society said: Dementia is the biggest killer in the UK and there is no cure yet. The pledge to commit an additional $95 million to research and encourage more people to participate in clinical trials is crucial to accelerating progress towards game-changing therapies.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11109639/Boris-Johnson-launches-national-mission-tackle-dementia-memory-Dame-Barbara-Windsor.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- The Dellwood family fights Alzheimer’s disease with wine and fashion August 13, 2022
- Imran Khan to engage masses as he announces nationwide tour for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ – Pakistan August 13, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi hails India Today Group’s So Sorry: Har Ghar Tiranga video August 13, 2022
- Comedian and actor Teddy Ray dies at 32 August 13, 2022
- YouTube works on streaming service “channel store” August 13, 2022