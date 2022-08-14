Boris Johnson launches ‘national mission’ to fight dementia in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor

Boris Johnson has launched a national mission to fight dementia in memory of beloved actress Dame Barbara Windsor.

In one of his final acts as Prime Minister, Mr Johnson pledged to double funding to 160 million a year by 2024 and, in addition, will provide 95 million for research into the devastating condition.

And he also called for volunteers to join a Babs army by enrolling in clinical trials.

It is predicted that one million Britons will have dementia by 2025 and 1.6 million by 2040, but it is thought that if the disease were better understood, up to 40% of these cases could be prevented.

Famous for her contagious laughter, risque roles in the Carry On films and as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, Dame Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of degenerative brain disease in 2016. She campaigned to raise research funds and awareness of the disease until her death four years later at the age of 83.

Barbara Windsor at Eastenders 21st birthday in February 2006

Last night the Prime Minister said: Dame Barbara Windsor was a British hero. I had the pleasure of meeting her on the set of EastEnders and in Downing Street as we talked about dementia.

I am thrilled that we can now honor him in such an appropriate way, by launching a new National Dementia Mission in his name.

Together with her husband Scott, I double research funding and call for volunteers to join Babs Army. We can work together to defeat this disease and honor an exceptional woman who tirelessly advocated for change.

Queen Elizabeth II (left, in 2001) in the Queen Vic pub during a visit to Elstree Studios where EastEnders is filmed. She was accompanied by longtime actor Barbara Windsor (Peggy Mitchell) and her on-screen son Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)

Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell (pictured together outside 10 Downing Street)

The additional 95 million will be used to increase the number of clinical trials and research projects.

Mr Mitchell, the actress’ third husband, said: “I’m so glad Boris had the belief to do this reformation. Barbara would be so proud to have had this legacy.

Volunteers can offer their help by registering with the UK service Join Dementia Research.

Mark MacDonald of the Alzheimer’s Society said: Dementia is the biggest killer in the UK and there is no cure yet. The pledge to commit an additional $95 million to research and encourage more people to participate in clinical trials is crucial to accelerating progress towards game-changing therapies.