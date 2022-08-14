The Alvy community in Turkey fights for equality in the country





Despite being a signatory to several international conventions and treaties that guarantee fundamental freedoms for all, key fundamental rights of the Alevi community in Turkey remain ignored by the country, according to a media report. Turkey has had several horrific experiences in recent history in which several innocent people lost their lives due to the clashes. Recently, several Cemevis (Alevi prayer spaces) and Alevi associations in Ankara were the target of consecutive attacks on July 30 this year. Alevi Cemevis, also known as Sercesme Cemevi in ​​Batikent, Pir Sultan Cemevi in ​​Oran, Cankara, Ana Fatma Cemevi in ​​Tuzlucayir, Mamak, and the Gokcebel Village Association were targeted in the attacks, Global Strat View reported. Following the attack, a woman was hospitalized after being stabbed during the attack on the Turkmen Alevi Bektashi Foundation, located in the government district of Kizilay, according to reports. Similarly, another attack on the Sah-e Merdan Cemevi in ​​the Mamak district of Ankara occurred during Jem, an Alevi religious ritual. The man who stormed the Cemevi reportedly scattered objects and threw a chair at the dede, the Alevi cleric. One person was injured in the attack. Reports indicate that Alevis have never been recognized as equal citizens in Turkey and that the community has had several horrific experiences in recent history. Notably, Turkey has become bigoted, authoritarian and intolerant under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to Global Strat View, the government is trying to turn Alevis, Sunnis, Kurds, Turks and Arabs into enemies through policies that fuel ethnic and sectarian differences adopted by the AKP (Justice and Peace Party) government. development). The Alevi community in Turkey continues to face serious problems in being officially recognized by the state and practicing their religion. Attacks on Turkey’s minority community have the backing of the Sunni Islamist government. In June last year, Turkish mob boss Sedat Peker, once close to the ruling party but now estranged, revealed the alleged plan to attack the Alevis, Turkey’s minority community. Discrimination against Alevis by government authorities skyrocketed, and physical attacks on Alevis became “routine” on the evening news. A recent annual report by the Hubyar Sultan Alevi Culture Association listed 60 incidents of discrimination against the Alevi people of Turkey, including the marking of apartments with Alevi residents, the Turkish state’s discriminatory practices towards funerals Alevi and arson attacks on sacred Alevi places, reported Global Strat View. Meanwhile, with each passing day, Turkey’s economic crisis is worsening and has caused many problems for the people due to food shortage, low wages and high agricultural costs. This has led to protests against incumbent Turkish President Recep Erdogan. This is not good news for Erdogan, who is seeking a new presidential term in elections to be held next year. Inflation in the country is at an alarming stage, the country’s currency is falling rapidly and COVID-19 cases are rising here, all of these factors are likely to hurt Erdogan’s re-election prospects. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

