Harmanpreet Kaur is emotional after meeting Prime Minister Modi

52 seconds ago

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India’s women’s cricket team, expressed her joy at meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. She said the Prime Minister of India is a motivator who recognizes the hard work and achievements of sportspeople.

PM Modi interacted with the Indian athletes who participated in the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games, at his official residence. The Indian women’s team, which won the silver medal in the women’s T20 cricket event, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Kaur said:

“It is very important to receive the motivation from the Prime Minister of the country. When Prime Minister Modi talks to us, it feels like the whole country supports us and everyone appreciates our hard work. It is a great achievement for our cricket team.

The special event at the Prime Minister’s residence also brought together the coaches of the respective teams and athletes, as well as Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Prime Minister had also shared a special tweet earlier to congratulate the Indian side for their historic effort.

Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and won the prestigious silver medal. Being the very first CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. came close to winning gold

India’s women’s cricket team made history by winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. They beat rivals like Pakistan, Barbados and then England in the semi-finals.

The Indian team were on course to claim the gold medal as they were comfortably placed at 118/2 in 14.2 overs while chasing a target of 162. Unfortunately, they suffered a terrible collapse which left them saw them lose eight wickets for 34 runs as they fell. nine points behind Australia’s total.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front in the final as she played a vital 65-point shot but couldn’t save India from the hands of defeat.

The Women in Blue next play England in their backyard in September. Expectations would again be high on their part.

