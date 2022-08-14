I want friendship with USA but not slavery, Imran Khan addresses a rally in Lahore – Pakistan





Pakistan

I want friendship with the United States but not slavery, Imran Khan addresses a rally in Lahore

August 13, 2022 10:10 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has once again said he is not anti-American and wants the friendship with Washington but that he did not want his slavery.

Addressing a rally in Lahore on Saturday, he said he was not against any country and that the Pakistani community is the most powerful in America. Revealing his strategy to achieve ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, Imran Khan said fear was the most dangerous idol that enslaved human beings and a slave nation can never prosper.

The PTI president revealed that the purpose of his disqualification was to reach an agreement to overturn Nawaz’s disqualification so that the two can participate in the next elections. “Don’t compare me to a dacoit…hear me conspirators, whatever you do I won’t make any deal,” he added.

The former prime minister went on to allege there was a “foreign plot” to destroy the nation by pitting the PTI against the military.

The PTI Chairman also announced the launch of a mass contact campaign in which he said he would hold rallies in various cities across the country including Karachi, Rawalpindi and others. He said his movement for “Haqeeqi Azadi” has entered its decisive and final phase.

Commenting on the country’s economic crisis, he said that Sharifs and Zardaris are responsible for destroying the country’s economy, adding that they have been looting for 30 years and creating offshore assets.

“They [US] carried out drone strikes on Pakistan, but Sharif and Zardari never spoke out against this oppression,” he said, adding that he was not anti-American but would not compromise. never on the national interest.

He said he would mobilize people in all corners of the country, including all major cities, and called it the last moment to move towards the freedom of the country in the truest sense.

Imran greeted the crowd and praised their passion and enthusiasm. The PTI president said he would give his guidelines for “true freedom” and the steps to be taken to achieve it. “I am not ready to compromise with the interests of my people,” the former prime minister said, adding that he would never allow the country to become anyone’s slave.

Pervaiz Elahi

Addressing the packed crowd at the National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi warned Home Minister Rana Sanaullah to land behind bars and hang.

The chief minister said the provincial government would act within the law. Pervaiz Elahi, while giving another bad news to the Sharifs, said former Prime Minister and PTI chaimran Imran Khan had a close relationship with the military.

He said he was bringing a law to end the scourge of usury which would punish the loan shark with five years imprisonment, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was its leader. Appreciating his efforts, the Chief Minister of Punjab claimed that he (Imran) has now become the leader not only of Pakistan but of the Islamic world as well.

Crediting the nation, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said he would continue the former prime minister’s vision. He added that his goal was to provide free education to ordinary people and to bring peace where people are suffering. CM Elahi said Rescue 1122 during his previous tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab is the best example of this.

Pervaiz Elahi also said he was praised at the World Bank meeting, where smaller provinces in China and India were invited to follow Pakistan’s Punjab.

The PTI staged a massive show to celebrate Pakistan’s ‘haqeeqi (real) freedom’, while screens were also set up in many cities across the country to broadcast Imran Khan’s speech live.

