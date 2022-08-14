Xi Jinping eyes first one-on-one summit with Joe Biden in November





Chinese officials are planning President Xi Jingping’s visit to Southeast Asia for his first one-on-one summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden in November. Reports of tensions between the two countries over Taiwan emerged after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island earlier this month. It was the first such visit by a US House speaker in 25 years, as Pelosi’s goal was to show support for Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own territory. Kurt Campbell, White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator, told media that Biden and Xi had discussed a possible in-person meeting during their recent call, however, “nothing more in terms of whereabouts details. is not available at the moment”. He also indicated that the situation in Taiwan would continue to be a source of concern for the United States, warning that China was using Pelosi’s visit as an excuse to “launch an intense pressure campaign against Taiwan”, which should “be continue in the years to come”. weeks and months.” “The purpose of this operation is clear – to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and undermine its resilience,” the official said. If Xi visits Southeast Asia in November, it will be his first international trip in nearly three years after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The visit is expected to take place after the National Congress of the Communist Party of China, where Xi will seek his third term as leader. Xi is due to attend the G20, a two-day summit of leaders of a group of 20 economies, in Indonesia from November 15, then travel to Bangkok two days later to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum. . Preparations are still in their early stages and plans could change, with Xi and Biden likely to meet on the sidelines of one of the two summits, reports said. Last month, the two leaders held their fifth call since Biden took office in January last year. While warning against destabilizing acts regarding Taiwan, they also discussed the value of meeting face-to-face, asking their teams to find “a mutually convenient time to do so”, a senior official said. of the American administration. Meanwhile, Campbell called China’s launch of dozens of missile-equipped warships into the waters surrounding Taiwan on Friday in response to Pelosi’s visit an “overreaction.” “Even today, many warships remain around Taiwan,” he said. The official added that the United States will continue to take “calm and firm measures” to maintain peace and stability in the region, the officer said. –IANS anil/sks (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

