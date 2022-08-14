Jokowi: U-16 national team victory in AFF Cup is gift for Indonesia’s Independence Day





ERA.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Saturday congratulated the Indonesian U-16 national team for winning the 2022 AFF U-16 Cup and called it a gift for Indonesian Independence Day. “Congratulations to the Indonesia U16 football team for presenting the 2022 AFF U16 Cup title by beating Vietnam 1-0 in the final at Maguwoharjo Stadium, Yogyakarta“, tweeted the president on his official Twitter account, @jokowi. “2022 AFF U16 Cup title is an Independence Day gift“, wrote the president again in the same tweet quoted from Antara. President Jokowi’s comments are in line with the statement made by National Team Coach Bima Sakti U-16, who said on Thursday (11/8) that his adopted children want to win the AFF U-16 Cup 2022 and in make a gift for indonesia independence day. “I ask the players to give their best in the final because the opportunities do not come twice. I hope they will do the best for their career and it will be a gift for the independence of the Indonesian nation,” Bima said at the time. . Bima’s foster children managed to pay the coach’s words and beat Vietnam 1-0 thanks to Kafiatur Rizky’s only goal at Maguwoharjo Stadium on Friday (12/8) last night. The victory added Indonesia to their collection of AFF U-16 Cup titles at two, having also won the 2018 edition. In addition to the title, central defender and captain of the Indonesian U-16 national team, Muhammad Iqbal Gwijangge, was also named the 2022 AFF U-16 Best Player. Even though they won the AFF U-16 Cup, the Bima Sakti-trained squad cannot relax as they have to prepare to host the 2023 U-17 Asian Cup qualification. As the hosts of Group B which will take place from October 1-9, Indonesia will face Guam, Malaysia, Palestine and the United Arab Emirates. The ten group winners and the five best runners-up will receive tickets to the 2023 U-17 Asian Cup final to be held in Bahrain. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a95836f3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=23&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a95836f3" border="0" alt=""/></a> Tag: Jokowi President Joko Widodo AFF-U16

