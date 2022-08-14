Imran Khan announced a massive mass movement for “true freedom”. FGN News





Pakistani President of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced the launch of a nationwide tour to mobilize the masses for genuine independence.

He will organize rallies in all corners of the country, including all major cities, to mobilize the masses and call this the last moment to truly move towards independence.

He said he will hold rallies in Rawalpindi and Karachi next week and then travel to Sindh to confront Asif Ali Zardari who has held the people of Sindh hostage with his covert tactics. He said he will visit Hyderabad and Sukkur. He said he would hold rallies in Peshawar, Mardan, Attock, Abbottabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Jhelum, Gujarat, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

The venue was packed with PTI supporters, with many queuing outside the stadium as all roads leading to the Nishtar Sports Complex were flooded with energetic PTI supporters.

Lahore you are beautiful!!! The arrival of the president has not yet arrived, the stadium is full! #True_Freedom_Sabha pic.twitter.com/qK9j9chvQC

PTI (@PTIofficial) August 13, 2022

Imran greeted the crowd and appreciated their passion and enthusiasm. He said he would give a roadmap to “true freedom” and the steps to get there.

“I am not ready to compromise the interests of my people,” the former prime minister said, adding that he would never allow the nation to be a slave to anyone.

He said he will unite the nation and together they will pay off the country’s debt and stand tall in difficult times.

I know that my nation is ready to sacrifice. The real struggle for freedom will continue until we send the imported government packing its bags and hold fair and free elections.

Incompetence conspiracy

He said a plot was hatching in Toshakhana to disqualify him and bar the deal from the fund to pay for the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London.

“They have come up with a new plan to register new cases and disqualify Imran Khan in Toshakhana, and ban fund cases,” he said.

Imran said the purpose of his disqualification was to make a deal with Nawaz to lift his lifetime disqualification so the two could compete in the political arena.

“The plot is to bring Nawaz home at the end of September…and carry out a smear campaign to humiliate me.”

A friend, not a master

He reiterated that he was not anti-American and wanted friendship with Washington but not his servitude.

He said he was not against any country and that the Pakistani community was the strongest in America.

Revealing his strategy to realize “Haqqi Azadi”, Imran Khan said that fear is the most dangerous idol that enslaves people and a slave nation can never prosper.

He said, the four types of slavery that people do, Quaid-e-Azam freed us from one of the slaveries. Islam was not spread by the sword, but rather because of the revolution in the mind of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He also said that we must mentally liberate young people by following the ideals of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Khan said slavery of fear is the worst form of slavery, the greatest tragedy in the history of Muslims happened in Karbala, the people of Kufa knew that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was on the right track, because the people of Kufa. Fearing that Yazid killed Imam Hussain. The third fear is that the job or business will not end, these three fears make people afraid to move in the right direction. The fourth slavery is the absence of justice in society, he says.

The President of PTI said that Allah has given Pakistan a lot of wealth. Continuing his speech, he said that he himself had never bowed to anyone and would not allow the nation to bow to anyone. The former prime minister also said the two families made the nation a debt by ruling for 30 years, first they made the nation a debt, now they say America’s slaves will die. they don’t.

He recalled that America had threatened Pervez Musharraf to join the war. Unfortunately, Musharraf then bowed out, paying a heavy price for his participation in the Pakistani national war. Pakistan must pay the price.

He said his visit to Russia was for the people of Pakistan because our country needs cheap oil, gas and wheat from Moscow. If India refuses to accept American pressure to buy oil from Russia, why not Pakistan, he wondered.

Addressing a large gathering, he said he was not against any other country, including America, but wanted friendship with the United States on an equal footing, not l slavery of anyone. He said that our country is lucky that its women are ready to fight for true freedom and free the country from all fear.

Parvez Elahi threatened Rana Sana

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, addressing the rally, said he would not rest until “those involved in the violence are not avenged” against the PTI workers during the long march of the May 25.

The PML-Q leader also warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he would soon be put behind bars and given the “death penalty” in the Model Town case.

Elahi said PTI Chairman Imran and the military have cordial relations and added that the opposition has failed to drive a wedge between the two.

Last week, the PTI announced a “historic show of force” on the hockey pitch on the eve of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters at the rally site earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chowdhury said the theme of the rally was “Haqiki Azadi”.

“What is true freedom? Believing that we only bow to Allah. This is Imran’s goal and this is the theme of our rally.

He also said that the President of the PTI will reveal the future strategy of the party tonight as “the party has entered the final stage of our movement”.

In a video message posted on Twitter yesterday (Friday), Khan asked his followers to attend the jalsa.

“I have invited you all for this and everyone should participate with me. We will celebrate and resolve to achieve the ideals of building Pakistan,” the PTI Chairman said.

I invite all Pakistanis, especially our youth, to join us for our Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa and celebration in Lahore on the evening of August 13 to mark Pakistan’s 75th birthday. #True_Freedom_Sabha pic.twitter.com/PjyLUFwOaE

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 12, 2022

Incredible turnout before the captain arrived. Long live the historic speech of Imran Khan. Yesterday, he said, the worst that can happen in the Haqvi Azadi struggle is that we fail, my heart says he will soon lead this nation to victory! #True_Freedom_Sabha pic.twitter.com/VlMfkCv5K6

Gibran Elias (@agentjay2009) August 13, 2022

This picture says it all; The future generation is ready to witness the rise of Imran Khan

#True_Freedom_Sabha pic.twitter.com/A6tOocUUZP

Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) August 13

preparations for #True_Freedom_Sabha and Independence Day celebrations are in full swing. The stands have a clear message. One Nation, One Leader Only Imran Khan!! pic.twitter.com/A3fzlgU4MH

PTI (@PTIofficial) August 13, 2022

The youth of Pakistan stand with Imran Khan on this historic day! #True_Freedom_Sabha pic.twitter.com/s4titymkJl

PTI (@PTIofficial) August 13, 2022

If only the “PTI family” had a face#True_Freedom_Sabha pic.twitter.com/CNNYy0QHAX

Insafian (@RealYasir__Khan) August 13, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://freshgooglenews.com/imran-khan-has-announced-a-massive-mass-movement-for-true-freedom-fgn-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos