Trump’s lawyer tells the Justice Department that classified documents have been turned over





At least one attorney for former President Donald J. Trump signed a written statement in June saying all material marked as classified and kept in boxes in a storage area at Mr. Trumps Mar- a-Lago had been returned to the government. , said four people with knowledge of the document.

The written statement came after a June 3 visit to Mar-a-Lago by Jay I. Bratt, the top counterintelligence official in the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

The existence of the signed statement, which has not previously been reported, is a possible indication that Mr. Trump or his team were not fully forthcoming with federal investigators about the material. And it could help explain why a potential criminal law violation related to obstruction was cited by the department as the basis for seeking the warrant used to conduct the daylong search of the former president’s home on Monday, an extraordinary step that generated a political shock. waves.

It also helps further explain the sequence of events that prompted the Justice Department to decide to conduct the search after months of trying to resolve the case through discussions with Mr. Trump and his team.

An inventory of material taken from Mr Trumps’ home that was released on Friday showed FBI agents seized 11 sets of documents during the search with some type of confidential or secret marking, including some marked as classified /TS/SCI shorthand for top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information. Information classified in this manner is intended to be viewed only at a secure government facility.

The search encompassed not only the storage area where boxes of material known to the Justice Department were located, but also Mr. Trump’s office and residence. The search warrant and inventory unsealed on Friday did not specify where in the Mar-a-Lago complex the documents marked as classified were found.

Mr. Trump said on Friday that he had declassified all material in his possession while still in office. He did not provide any documentation proving that he had done so.

During an appearance on Fox News on Friday evening, right-wing writer John Solomon, whom Mr. Trump has designated as one of his representatives to interact with the National Archives, read a statement from the former president’s office. claiming Mr. Trump had a standing order during his presidency that documents removed from the Oval Office and brought to the residence were deemed declassified the moment he removed them.

A spokesman for the former president, Taylor Budowich, said on Saturday: ‘As with all Democrat-fabricated witch hunts before, the waters of this unprecedented and unnecessary raid are being carried by a media ready to run with it. suggestive leaks, anonymous sources and no hard facts.

The warrant stated that FBI agents were conducting a search for evidence related to possible violations of the Obstruction Act as well as the Espionage Act and a law prohibiting the unlawful taking or destruction of records or government documents. No one has been charged in this case, and the search warrant alone does not mean that anyone will be.

More coverage of the FBI’s search for Trumps

Last year, officials from the National Archives discovered that Mr. Trump took a slew of documents and other government records with him when he left the White House at the end of his tumultuous term in January 2021. This material was supposed to have been sent. to archives under the Presidential Archives Act.

Mr. Trump returned 15 boxes of material in January this year. When archivists reviewed the material, they found numerous pages of documents with classified marks and referred the case to the Justice Department, which opened an investigation and convened a grand jury.

In the spring, the department issued a subpoena to Mr. Trump asking for additional documents he said may have been in his possession. The former president was repeatedly urged by advisers to return what remained, despite what they described as his desire to continue to keep certain documents.

What we consider before using anonymous sources. How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source.

In an effort to resolve the dispute, Mr. Bratt and other officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., in early June, meeting briefly with Mr. Trump while there. Two of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, Mr. Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, spoke with Mr. Bratt and a small number of investigators he traveled with, people briefed on the meeting said.

Mr. Corcoran and Ms. Bobb showed Mr. Bratt and his team boxes containing equipment that Mr. Trump had taken from the White House and was kept in a storage area, the people said.

According to two people briefed on the visit, Mr. Bratt and his team left with additional material marked classified, and around that time also obtained a written statement from a Trump attorney stating that all material marked classified in the boxes had been delivered.

Shortly after the meeting, according to people briefed, Mr. Bratt emailed Mr. Corcoran asking him to get a more secure padlock for the room. Mr. Trumps team complied.

The Justice Department also subpoenaed surveillance footage of Mar-a-Lago recorded over a 60-day period, including views from outside the storage room. According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that after one instance Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr Trump’s team, boxes were moved inside and out. exterior of the room.

This activity raised concerns among investigators about the handling of the material. It’s unclear exactly when the footage came from the lengthy back and forth between Justice Department officials and Mr. Trump’s advisers, or whether the subpoena for Mr. Trump asking for additional documents had already been issued.

Mr Budowich said it was no surprise that boxes could move in and out of a storage room.

This is not news, he said. If there had been a real concern, the DOJ could have asked, as it had done before, and it would, again, have received full cooperation.

In recent months, investigators have been in contact with about half a dozen current aides to Mr. Trump who knew how documents kept at Mar-a-Lago were handled, two people briefed on the approaches said. At least one witness gave investigators information that led them to want to press Mr. Trump more for information, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Concerns over Mr. Trump’s cavalier treatment of classified information date back to the early days of his administration. When Mr. Trump left office, President Biden quickly took the extraordinary step of barring him from receiving the intelligence briefings traditionally given to former presidents, saying Mr. Trump could not be trusted because of his erratic behavior. .

The security of classified information at Mar-a-Lago was also a concern for government officials even when Mr. Trump was in office. During his presidency, the government built what is known as a SCIF, a sensitive compartmentalized information facility for Mr Trump to use while at the club.

Expressing concern about the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the leaders of two House committees on Saturday called on April D. Haines, the director of national intelligence, to immediately conduct a review and assessment of the damage and to provide a classified briefing to Congress on the potential harm to national security.

Former President Trump’s conduct has potentially placed our national security at risk, Committee Leaders, Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney, Democrat of New York and Chair of the Oversight Committee, and Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and chairman of the Intelligence Committee, wrote to Mrs. Haines.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland made a public statement saying he personally authorized the decision to seek the search warrant for Mr. Trump’s property, and he indicated that the Justice Department would not have made such a move only after trying less invasive measures. .

Shortly before Mr. Garland made the announcement, someone close to Mr. Trump contacted a Justice Department official to deliver a message from the former president to the attorney general. Mr. Trump wanted Mr. Garland to know that he inquired with people across the country and found them furious about the search.

The message Mr. Trump wanted to convey, according to a person familiar with the exchange, was: The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?

The next day, as a judge unsealed the warrant and inventory of items taken by the FBI, Mr Trump alternately claimed he had done nothing wrong and also made the baseless claim that officials may have planted evidence on his property during the search.

Katie Benner and Luke Broadwater contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/13/us/politics/trump-classified-material-fbi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos