Boris Johnson’s return to number 10 ‘is not realistic’, says his ally Jacob Rees-Mogg | Politics | New





The Brexit Opportunities Minister, a key ally of the outgoing Prime Minister, claimed it was “unrealistic” to think Mr Johnson could make a return to Downing Street. Mr Johnson has announced he will step down as Prime Minister pending a Conservative Party leadership race in July after facing a Cabinet cabal.

However, the MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip has repeatedly hinted at a potential return to Downing Street. In his final Questions to the Prime Minister, Mr Johnson said this was ‘probably…certainly’ his last stand against Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer. He also claimed that his “mission” was “largely accomplished – for now”. Jacob Rees-Mogg, who previously chaired the pro-Brexit European research group, told GB News why he thinks Mr Johnson will not be able to stage a comeback. The North East Somerset MP, who is backing Tory leader Liz Truss in the race to replace Mr Johnson, said: ‘No one has come back after losing leadership of the party since Gladstone. JUST IN: Jacob Rees-Mogg exposes the real reason Tory Brexit MPs had knives for Boris Johnson

Mr Rees-Mogg added: ‘And I just don’t think in modern politics the chance of coming back is realistic. “A lot of people think they’re going to be remembered by a grateful nation, which is why Harold MacMillan waited 20 years to accept his peerage… Life just isn’t like that.” However, Mr Rees-Mogg’s comments come as the Sunday Mirror claimed Mr Johnson and many of his allies were plotting a return to Downing Street if Ms Truss ‘imploded’. A source said: ‘I think it could well escalate if things go wrong for Liz – you make people think ‘Could it have been worse? READ MORE: ‘You’ll fill the arena with EU flags!’ Sturgeon sparks Eurovision backlash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1654908/boris-johnson-jacob-rees-mogg-tory-leadership-election-latest-news-ont The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos