Syrian army expands presence in north amid rising tensions with Turkey

As tensions between Damascus and Ankara escalate, informed sources say the Syrian army is increasing its presence in northern Syria as Kurdish separatist forces withdraw as part of Russian-coordinated talks between the two parts.

Citing sources close to the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syrias Al Watan The newspaper reports that Russian forces have raised the level of coordination between the Syrian army and SDF militants in a bid to allow the Syrian army to expand its presence in the town of Tabqa and in the northern countryside of Raqqah. .

The sources revealed that Russian officers coordinated a meeting between Syrian army officers and SDF leaders on Wednesday at the militant group’s self-proclaimed defense ministry building in the city.

They said the meeting was aimed at allowing the Syrian army to be stationed in those areas as the SDF militants retreat.

The development comes amid constant threats by Ankara to launch a massive military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria to establish what it calls a safe line along the border between Turkey and the Arab country. .

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again hinted at his plans for a cross-border operation in Syria to ward off members of the Kurdish militant group People’s Protection Units (YPG), which is the backbone of the SDF.

We will continue our fight against terrorism. Our decision to establish a secure line 30 kilometers deep (18.6 miles) along our southern border is final, Erdogan said.

Turkey has launched successive military incursions into Syria and deployed its forces in the Arab country to crush Kurdish militants.

Ankara-backed militants were deployed to northeast Syria in October 2019 after Turkish military forces launched a cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to drive YPG fighters away from border areas.

Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist organization linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has sought to create an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.

Activists denounce Turkish backstab

Turkey has also stood firmly against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the start of the foreign-backed conflict in the Arab country in 2011 and backs activists calling for his removal from power.

However, on Friday, comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu angered the same Ankara-backed activists who took to the streets in major northern cities, including A’zaz, al-Bab and Afrin, which are under Turkish occupation. soldiers and activists, to protest against what they saw as a rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara and a stab in the back.

Cavusoglu on Thursday called for reconciliation between the Syrian government and the militants, saying: “Otherwise there will be no lasting peace, we always say that.”

He also revealed that he briefly met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in October on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement summit.

In response, protesters waved so-called Syrian opposition flags, one of which read, No reconciliation, the revolution continues.

Dozens of people also gathered at a Turkish army checkpoint in the Idlibs Mastuma region, where they shouted slogans against Damascus and Ankara.

Ankara reaffirms its support for activists

The protests prompted the Turkish government to back down, with Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic saying in a statement on Friday that Ankara had given its full support to the opposition and the negotiating committee throughout the process. Politics.

Bilgic accused the Syrian government of dragging out the political process, adding that Cavusoglus’s remarks also indicate this.

Turkey, in cooperation with all stakeholders in the international community, will continue to make a strong contribution to the efforts aimed at finding a permanent solution to this conflict in accordance with the expectations of the Syrian people, he affirmed.

Another attack on Syria will only benefit Turkey’s ruling party

In another development in recent days, Turkish intellectuals issued a joint statement calling for the prevention of further military aggression by their country against Syria.

Intellectuals, including scholars, journalists, writers and actors, have stressed that a further incursion into the Arab country will only benefit the ruling authority in Ankara, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported. , citing Turkish media.

In turn, they continued, this will cause great harm to the rest of the Turkish people, in addition to the young people who are forced to fight and be killed in foreign countries for the survival of the ruling Turkish government.

Allocating huge costs for arms and war in Turkey, where millions of citizens face enormous life difficulties in all areas, will aggravate the economic problems of the country’s citizens and the difficulties of daily life, warned Turkish intellectual.