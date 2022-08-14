A Guide to Classified Information and the Trump Mar-a-Lago Warrant





Placeholder while loading article actions

When a federal magistrate unsealed the court-authorized warrant used to search the home of former President Donald Trump on Friday, he also released an inventory list of all items taken in the highly publicized raid.

The unprecedented search was related to an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, including material related to nuclear weapons, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Trumps Mar-a-Lago agents seized 11 sets of classified documents, court filing says

Inventory of 28 seized items provides insight into what was still kept at Mar-a-Lago, the Trumps’ Florida residence and private beach club, more than a year after the National Archives and Records Agency revealed began trying to retrieve poorly taken presidential records from the White House at the end of the Trump presidency. It offers few details.

Here’s what you need to know about classified information to help you decode some of the items included in the inventory list.

FBI searched Trump’s home for nuclear documents and other items, sources say

What is classified information?

Classified information refers to documents and other documents that the government considers sensitive. Access is generally limited to people who have passed the appropriate background checks.

There are three major levels of classified information.

Confidentiality, defined as information that could harm national security if made public, is the lowest level, according to Steven Aftergood, security specialist at the Federation of American Scientists. The largest number of government employees and contractors, thousands and thousands, have access to this information. That could include basic State Department cables and information provided by a foreign government, Aftergood said.

Even if it doesn’t involve very sensitive secrets, it would be marked as confidential, Aftergood said. And you don’t want to publish it, because that would complicate diplomatic relations with that foreign government.

Secret is the next level of classification, referring to material which, if disclosed, could cause serious damage to national security. Aftergood said this is the broadest category. The budget of a US intelligence agency, for example, could be classified.

The most sensitive information is classified as top secret, which means it could cause an exceptionally serious danger to national security. And within top secret, there are a number of subclassifications often dealing with the most protected US intelligence and information. Top secret information could include weapon designs and war plans.

Compartmented sensitive information, a category that falls under top secret classification, includes information from sources and intelligence. It could be an electronic interception or information provided by a human informant in a foreign country.

The concern here is that if disclosed, not only would national security be at risk, but the individual source or method could be as well, Aftergood said.

A list of items seized during the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home was released on August 12. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post)

How agents get warrants like the one used at Mar-a-Lago, and what they mean

What classified information would Trump have in his possession?

FBI agents have recovered four sets of top-secret documents, three sets of “confidential” documents and three sets of secret documents from Mar-a-Lago, according to the list of items seized in the raid and unsealed by a judge on Friday. documents were labeled Miscellaneous Classified TS/SCI Documents, a reference to compartmentalized top secret and sensitive information.

But the list did not describe the documents beyond their classification levels. Since much of the information seized was classified, legal experts had previously warned that any inventory listing would be vague to protect the contents of the documents.

How is the information classified?

In theory, the president decides what information is classified and what is not. But in practice, the president delegates responsibility to chiefs of staff and agencies, who can then delegate responsibility to others who work for them.

Across the executive branch, there are a few hundred officials who can generate and designate it, Aftergood said.

Who can access classified information?

Government employees and contractors must go through background checks to receive the necessary clearance to access classified information. The more sensitive the information, the more arduous the process of checking a person’s background to obtain clearance. There is some classified information that thousands of people can access. For other information, only a handful of people have the necessary permission levels to access it. The President would have access to all documents and intelligence information.

Some workers must sign non-disclosure agreements when they leave government to ensure they don’t discuss secret information they had access to while on the job, said Javed Ali, a senior National Security Council official. under the Trump administration who now teaches at the University of Michigan.

You go through serious levels of background checks to get cleared, and not everyone passes, Ali said. You want people you can trust with this sensitive information and who do the right thing.

Can a president declassify information?

Yes, the president has the power to declassify information. Typically, there is a process for doing this, according to Ali. This includes communicating with the Cabinet or head of the agency from which the information originated to ensure that its declassification does not pose a national security risk.

Trump’s team has publicly stated that he declassified all documents found in Florida before leaving the White House. But it’s unclear whether he followed a document-by-document declassification process, working with the relevant agency.

Can a president legally remove declassified information from the White House?

No, according to security experts. There are other laws that protect the country’s most sensitive secrets beyond classification. For example, according to Aftergood, certain information and documents related to nuclear weapons cannot be declassified by the president. Aftergood said this information is protected by a different law, the Atomic Energy Act.

Another law called collection, transmission or loss of defense information states that it is illegal to remove documents related to national security from their proper location if doing so could endanger the security of the country at any level. classification of information.

Ranking is just one part of the picture, Aftergood said. There are other protections in the law that can make unauthorized disclosure or retention problematic or even criminal.

Removing certain White House assets and documents would also violate the Presidential Records Act, which requires presidents to keep official records while in office. The law states that the records of a presidency are public property and do not belong to the president or the White House team. Violation of the Archives Act would be a civil and not a criminal offence.

Speaking of violations, what laws, according to the mandate, could have been violated?

The warrant lists the codes of three US laws that may have been violated. This does not mean, however, that they were all broken, or that they were the only laws that could have been violated during the FBI’s investigation. The laws relate to the destruction or removal of government documents and are subject to criminal penalties.

Section 793 The collection, transmission or loss of defense information is known as the Espionage Act. It’s a broad law, and breaking it doesn’t necessarily mean that someone has committed espionage. The law states that it is illegal to remove documents or records related to national security from their proper location if doing so could endanger the security of the country.

It’s almost a misnomer because when people hear of espionage, they think of the classic definition of espionage, Ali said. But here it has nothing to do with it, as far as we know. This may not be the cloak and dagger type of spying.

The second, Section 1519 “Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Documents in Federal Investigations and Bankruptcy” criminalizes the destruction or concealment of documents to hinder an investigation. The terms of reference do not specify what investigation the deletion of these documents could impede. maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

And the third, the concealment, removal, or mutilation of Section 2071 generally makes it illegal to steal or willfully destroy any government document. Each violation of this law could result in a sentence of up to three years in prison. A person found guilty of violating this article shall be disqualified from holding federal office, according to law.

Government officials who have been accused in the past of mishandling classified information include David H. Petraeus, a CIA director under the Obama administration, and Samuel R. Sandy Berger, a national security adviser under the Clinton administration. Both eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for unlawfully removing secret documents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/08/13/trump-warrant-classified-answers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos