‘Imported government’ is trying to sow fear with arrests, Imran tells Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa in Lahore





LAHORE — Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the “imported government” was trying to spread fear by arresting members of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and subjecting them to torture in violation of the law.

Speaking to his party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa” at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, Khan said the struggle for true freedom would always be difficult, but he hoped Pakistanis would not lose heart.

Clarifying a point, Khan said he was not anti-American, but he would not accept or ask people to accept American slavery. He said his visit to Russia was to buy cheap oil from President Vladimir Putin’s government. He said that India was a free country, therefore they rejected American pressure and bought oil from Russia for the benefit of the Indian people.

He said that South Africa also refused to be dictated by the United States on its national affairs, but that the imported government in Pakistan was doing its best to play American slaves.

Khan said the incumbent government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was subjecting PTI supporters to the worst tortures when they tried to join the anti-government march. He said PTI supporters were taking part in a peaceful protest and therefore subjecting them to torture was a violation of the law.

The PTI staged a grand power show in the capital of Punjab on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Earlier, top PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry revealed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan will reveal the way forward for his Haqeeqi Azadi movement at the party’s rally in Lahore tonight.

The PTI leader will also address the mass rally, which will be broadcast across Pakistan. A fireworks display and flag raising ceremony will also take place at midnight to celebrate Independence Day.

The amenities at the site have been completed while the roads leading to the Lahore National Hockey Stadium have been decorated with the PTI flags.

More than 1,500 people were deployed for the security of the power show, vehicles were parked a considerable distance away and police teams provided effective patrol around the hockey stadium.

The PTI previously planned to hold its rally at Parade Ground Islamabad, but later changed the venue, fearing to notify the federal government.

This time, one of Pakistan’s biggest political parties chose a sports venue, the National Hockey Stadium, for the political rally and the stadium’s turf was removed under the orders of the government led by Chief Minister Pervez Elahi. .

Earlier, Imran Khan invited young people to join him on August 13 in the country’s cultural capital for the public rally “Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa”.

