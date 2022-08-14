For Donald Trump, the week included FBI raids, civil investigations and social media campaigns





Donald Trump has been in the news a lot lately.

The Jan. 6 committee hearings on the Capitol riots may be on hold, but the former president still faces multiple legal battles while publicly flirting with the idea of ​​running again in 2024.

Let’s catch up on what has been a very eventful week for the former US President.

First, his home was raided by the FBI

And the person who broke the news was Trump himself.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the former US president said his home was “besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents”.

The residence in question was his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he has lived since leaving office in January 2021.

The Southern District of Florida unsealed the search warrant granting federal law enforcement access to Mar-a-Lago.

An aerial view of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP: Steve Helber) FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents

Materials marked “top secret”, photo binders and information about the “President of France” all made the list of inventory seized by the FBI 11 sets of classified information, court documents revealed.

The search warrant revealed that Trump was being investigated for:

Possible Violations of the Espionage ActA federal law that prohibits the possession or transmission of national defense information.

The other two laws cited concern the concealment, suppression or destruction of documents.

In a statement on his social media platform, Trump said the documents at issue were “all declassified” and placed in “secure storage.”

“They didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it whenever they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago,” he said.

Mr Trump previously called for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant used by the FBI to search his Mar-a-Lagoestate.

On Friday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said federal agents searched Mr Trump’s estate as part of an investigation into whether he unlawfully removed White House records while that he was leaving office.

Garland, the nation’s top law enforcement official, said he personally approved of the decision to search Trump’s home.

The attorney general also said the Department of Justice (DOJ) asked a court to unseal the search warrant due to “substantial public interest” after Trump revealed the search was underway.

Wait, Will Trump Face Criminal Charges?

The search is only an investigative step and does not mean that Trump will automatically face criminal charges or be convicted of any wrongdoing.

But it is a criminal offense to conceal or destroy government records.

Anyone found guilty of violating a US law called the Government Records Act could be barred from holding federal office and face a prison sentence of up to three years.

ThenTrump released a campaign-style video

Hours after denouncing the FBI raid on his Florida home as political persecution, Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe. Biden in 2024.

The black-and-white video features a voiceover from Mr Trump, detailing the various ways America is “in decline”, and ends with a quote from the former president saying “the best is yet to come”.

Loading

Political analysts say the FBI’s actions arguably put Mr. Trump in his political sweet spot, allowing him to claim he is a victim of institutional forces trying to destroy him.

Then Trump pleaded the fifth but it’s not about the Capitol riots

The former US president is also facing a civil investigation into his family’s business practices.

What is the Fifth Amendment?

The Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution establishes a number of procedural rights, including that no person “shall be compelled in a criminal case to give evidence against himself”.

In the most direct sense, this means that defendants do not have to give damning testimony in their own cases. But this also applies to non-criminal contexts.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated real estate values ​​to attract lenders and deflated them for tax purposes.

Mr Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, fought to avoid testifying but lost.

On Thursday, Trump said he invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer questions during an appearance before the New York attorney general.

“I declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in a statement.

“When your family, your business and everyone in your orbit has become the targets of an unfounded and politically motivated witch hunt, backed by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake media, you have no choice.”

Donald Trump raised his fist in the air as he left Trump Tower on his way to the New York Attorney General’s office. (AP:Julia Nikhinson)

Mr Trump, a Republican, denied any wrongdoing and called the New York investigation politically motivated. Ms. James is a Democrat.

So, is Trump 2024 happening?

In July, Trump told New York Magazine that he had “already made” the decision to run, and the real question is when he will make his official announcement.

“I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” he said, referring to November’s midterm elections.

The DOJ has a longstanding policy of not acting on politically sensitive issues that could be seen as interfering with a national election cycle, whether it’s the upcoming midterm elections or the next presidential contest two years from now. .

However, that didn’t stop Trump supporters and his fellow Republicans from quickly accusing the FBI and DOJ of a political witch hunt targeting the former president to dissuade him from announcing his 2024 candidacy.

A gunman who attempted to enter an FBI office in Cincinnati on Thursday was shot dead by police after fleeing.

On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists and anti-Semitic users, warned it was preparing for an armed revolution.

Christopher Wray, who was appointed director of the FBI in 2017 by Trump, called the threats circulating online against federal agents and the DOJ “deplorable and dangerous”.

“I am always concerned about threats against law enforcement,” Wray warned.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re mad at.”

As for the search warrant, Trump later took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to say his attorneys were cooperating “fully and a very good relationship has been established.”

