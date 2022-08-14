PM Modi welcomes India’s Commonwealth Games contingent





Indian athletes produced a sensational spectacle in Birmingham, winning 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.



The golden era of Indian sports is knocking on the door, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he hailed the daring display of the Indian contingent who returned with 61 Commonwealth Games medals. Mr Modi welcomed the Indian contingent to his residence on August 13, 2022 to congratulate the players in New Delhi. Indian athletes produced a sensational spectacle in Birmingham, winning 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. “The true assessment of this performance cannot be made with a simple number of medals, our athletes competed neck and neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm but we will make up for that, j I’m sure of it.” Modi said during his speech. “This is just the start and we are not just going to sit quietly; the golden period of Indian sports is knocking on our doorstep.” “We have a responsibility to create a sport system that is the best in the world, inclusive, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left behind because they are all assets.” Delighted to interact with our CWG 2022 contingent. The whole nation is proud of their outstanding accomplishments. https://t.co/eraViqKcnl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2022 While India produced a dominating spectacle in badminton, wrestling and weightlifting, the athletes also did well in athletics, judo and bowls, where they won India’s first-ever medal at the Games. “Not only are we strengthening the sports in which we have been strong, but we have also left a mark in new sports. In hockey, we are trying to recover our heritage,” Mr Modi said. “Since the last time, we have won medals in four new sports, from bowls to athletics, and our performances have been spectacular. These performances will help to increase the interest of young people in new sports. We must improve our performance in new sports. The Indian team also won a silver medal in women’s T20 cricket which was featured for the first time at the CWG. Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 13, 2022 | Photo credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

“Under Harmanpreet, India produced a fantastic performance in cricket. All the players did well but no one had the antidote to Renuka’s swing bowling. It’s no small feat to be the best wicket-taker among the greats.” Prime Minister Modi also noted that the athletes’ achievements coincided with India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. The congratulatory program attended most of the CTM-returning athletes, including wrestlers, weightlifters, boxers, commuters and table tennis players. Mr. Modi also congratulated the chess players who competed and won medals at the Olympiad held in Chennai.

