Golden age of Indian sports about to dawn: PM Narendra Modi | 2022 Commonwealth Games News







Welcoming the contingent to his residence, Modi said the athletes came from different states and cultures and played different sports, but love for the nation and pride in ‘Tiranga’ united them. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian contingent on their return from the Commonwealth Games, saying the ‘Golden ageof Indian sports is about to dawn. He congratulated the athletes on the medal record at birmingham. The PM hailed the revival of the country’s rich hockey heritage as well as the extraordinary performance of female athletes in addition to rookies.Welcoming the contingent to his residence, Modi said the athletes came from different states and cultures and played different sports, but love for the nation and pride in ‘Tiranga’ united them. One day Zareen presents his boxing gloves to PM Narendra Modi. (Picture PTI)

“The power of the Indian tricolor was seen in Ukraine where it had become a protective shield not only for Indians but also for citizens of other countries as they emerged from the battlefield,” the prime minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. (Picture PTI)

He also said the numbers don’t tell the whole story, as many medals were missed by the narrowest possible margins, which will soon be corrected by determined players. Recalling that the country’s athletes have proven themselves in various other events, the Prime Minister said it was definitely a time of excitement and exultation for Indian sport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the captain of the women’s hockey team Savita Punia. (Picture PTI)

“There are also many coaches and colleagues associated with sports administration, whose role in these successes has been excellent. But this is also the beginning…we are not going to sit quietly assuming that we are The golden age of Indian sport is approaching,” the Prime Minister said and added, “Seeing the healthy mix of experience and energy, combined with superb teamwork, I can say that Indian sports are in good hands.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Picture PTI)

Stating that 31 rookie athletes have won medals, Modi also made special mention to female athletes. “Whether it was boxing, judo, wrestling, the way our girls dominated, it was amazing,” he said.

