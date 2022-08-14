Supporters of former President Trump gather near Mar-a-Lago in South Florida amid investigation





PALM BEACH, Florida —

Hundreds of protesters gathered near the Mar-a-Lago resort property in Palm Beach on Saturday to show their support for former President Donald Trump as the investigation into whether he violated laws under the Espionage Act continues.

Police in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach asked drivers to avoid the area during the protest, which grew throughout the day.

Protesters say the protest included hundreds of people who drove in from the Miami area

Protesters began gathering near Mar-a-Lago around 8 a.m.

They say the search for the former Palm Beach presidents resort was politically motivated and they question the integrity of the Justice Department and the FBI.

“They’ll do anything to get him out and not run him again, look what they’re doing,” said Mary, a protester at the protest.

The day before the search warrant and property receipt were unsealed, Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to criticism from Trump’s team and his supporters.

“Let me address the recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors,” Garland said. “I will not remain silent when their integrity is unjustly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Department of Justice are dedicated and patriotic public servants. Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other crimes. “other threats to his safety. while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them.”

Former FBI agent and DOJ attorney react to Mar-A-Lago update

During this search, the FBI seized several boxes of documents, including 11 sets of classified documents, ranging from top secret to confidential.

If former President Trump is found guilty of breaking criminal laws under the Espionage Act, he could serve a sentence of several years in prison.

Protesters say they plan to return as the investigation continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpbf.com/article/supporters-former-president-trump-gather-mar-a-lago-amid-investigation/40888687

