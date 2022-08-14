Trump has been frantically packing documents for Mar-a-Lago in the past few days: NBC





FBI agents recovered classified documents during a raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to court documents. Sources told NBC News that in the final days of Trump’s presidency, aides rushed to pack up documents. A source said Trump didn’t start preparing to leave the White House in earnest until after Jan. 6.

Between the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the 2020 election challenges, and his impending second impeachment, President Donald Trump has had a chaotic final days in office.

Amid the chaos and the realization that every election challenge was failing, Trump began asking his aides to prepare the documents he planned to take with him to Mar-a-Lago, according to an NBC News report on Saturday. .

Two sources with knowledge of the situation said Trump’s aides were hastily stuffing documents and other documents into banker’s boxes which were then shipped to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach club and residence.

A source said Trump only began seriously considering leaving the White House after Jan. 6, his final two weeks in office, after months of baseless claims he had won the election.

“It was a chaotic outing,” the source told NBC. “Everyone piled all the staff, the White House movers into the moving trucks. When they got to Mar-a-Lago, they piled everything up there in that storage room, except of things like the first lady’s clothes. Everything in a box went there.”

The source said Trump was in a “dark place” at the time and “he didn’t care about the boxes,” adding, “If you had brought him to that storage room and asked, ‘What are your papers? presidential? he couldn’t tell you.”

Mar-a-Lago was raided on Monday by FBI agents who seized 11 boxes of classified documents, some labeled “top secret”, according to unsealed court records Friday. The raid was part of the Justice Department’s investigation into possible violations of three laws relating to the handling of government records, including part of the Espionage Act.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he declassified all Mar-a-Lago records, although he did not provide documentation of the declassification.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that one of Trump’s attorneys told the Justice Department in June that all classified documents had been returned. But, given the retrieval of additional classified documents on Monday, the report raised questions about the cooperation and availability of the former president and his team with investigators.

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

During his four years in office, Trump has earned a reputation for being flippant with presidential records, which must be kept by law. Reports said Trump would tear up papers or even flush them down the toilet. Some of his former aides also said he would ask to keep certain documents.

