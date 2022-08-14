Politics
Taiwan Airspace, Azov Battalion Protest, Chorizo Space Gag
!*
Welcome Friday, where Chinese military exercises in the Taiwan Strait force airlines to cancel flights, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin meet in Sochi and a French scientist tricks Twitter with a slice of chorizo. Meanwhile, the French daily The echoes looks at the phenomenon of revenge travel and how it can lead to lasting change for tourism.
[*Azul – Tamazight, North Africa]
Note to readers: After tomorrow’s weekend edition, our newsletter team will be taking a week’s summer break. Worldcrunch Today will resume the following week. In the meantime, we invite you to follow our continued regular coverage of the world on the worldcrunch website.
7 THINGS TO KNOW NOW
Flights canceled to avoid Chinese exercises near Taiwan: Airlines have canceled flights to Taipei and diverted others to avoid airspace that has been closed to civilian traffic, as China continues unprecedented military exercises in the Taiwan Strait following Nancy Pelosis’ visit to the island.
Russia ready to discuss deal with Brittney Griner: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the country was ready to discuss the possibility of an exchange of prisoners involving basketball star Brittney Griner with the United States. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday for attempting to smuggle drugs into Russia.
Erdogan-Putin meeting: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are gathered today at a summit in Sochi. The two leaders are expected to discuss a possible Turkish military intervention against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.
Macky Sall loses majority in Parliament The ruling coalition of Senegalese President Macky Salls has lost the absolute majority in parliament, making it the first time the ruling party has failed to achieve a majority since the country’s independence in 1960.
Thailand nightclub fire kills 13 At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in a fire at a crowded nightclub in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand, in the early hours of Friday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
US police charged in Breonna Taylor’s death: Four US police officers have been charged in the death of Breonna Taylor, 26. The hospital worker was shot dead by plainclothes police during a search warrant at her home in March 2020, sparking protests of racial injustice across the country.
French scientists planet chorizo : Many Twitter users have been deceived by the joke of the French scientist Etienne Kleins, who presented photo of a slice of chorizo on a black background as if it were an image of Proxima Centauri, the closest known star to the Sun, captured by the James Webb Telescope.
COVER PAGE
Houston everyday Houston Chronicle dedicates its front page to basketball star Brittney Griner, a native of the Texas town. Griner was sentenced to nine years by a Russian court for drug trafficking after vaping cartridges infused with hash oil were found in her suitcase at Moscow airport.
# BY NUMBERS
$4.1 million
An Austin, Texas court has ordered US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $4.1 million in damages to the parents of a victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. The far-right radio show host has repeatedly falsely claimed the shooting was a government-staged hoax to strip Americans of gun ownership rights, and called on the parents of the 20 children killed in the actor shootings crisis. The parents of then-six-year-old Jesse Lewis said Jones’ claims caused them to experience harassment and emotional distress.
STORY OF THE DAY
How our post-COVID travel fever is changing tourism for good
Frenzy has replaced frustration, and some have dubbed it a “revenge trip”. But far or near, people want to move, move, move… to travel! Beyond the ridiculous nickname of revenge trip, this unprecedented rush could lead to lasting changes for tourism, writes Eric Delon for the French financial daily The echoes.
Hundreds of thousands of travel enthusiasts around the world have felt frustrated at not being able to indulge in their favorite activity during the pandemic. The multitude of restrictive measures adopted by most countries is the cause. Hence the travel frenzy seen by the tourism industry as restrictions are lifted. It’s been called revenge travel, with tourists trying to reconnect, explore new destinations or return to their favorite places, after having had to cancel, abandon or drastically change their travel plans.
According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), there were 2 to 3 times more international travelers in January 2022 than in January 2021. Experts note that revenge travel has been all the more vigorous as populations in high income have saved massively during the pandemic. In the United States, this part of the population savings rate increased by 15% during the pandemic period. In France, savings related to COVID amounted to around 160 billion euros. The urge to leave was also particularly strong among Millennials and older people who have been particularly affected by the restrictions.
After the catch-up and revenge effects pass, how should post-pandemic tourists behave in the future? This is a big question that tourism professionals are actively working on. According to François de Canson, president of ADN Tourisme, the national federation of tourist offices in France, this deep desire for holidays hides an evolution in practices: amplification of trips closer to home, need to disconnect, hybridization of workplaces and leisure, growing interest in more responsible tourism.
Learn more about worldcrunch.com
I will speak
Less drag queens and more Chuck Norris.
At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn shared his point of view on gay marriage and said the world doesn’t need more genders. We need to address migration, gender and the clash of civilizations, he added.
Newsletter by Lila Paulou, Lisa Berdet and Anne-Sophie Goninet
Sources
2/ https://worldcrunch.com/in-the-news/revenge-travel
