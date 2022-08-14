President Soekarno’s journey to President Joko Widodo on display in Sarinah





ANGER – The exhibition titled Indonesia Answers will run for over a week from August 13 to 22, 2022 at Sarahcentral Jakarta to celebrate Hari Independence from the Republic of Indonesia. This exhibition presents the archive collections of the Secretary of State of the Ministry (Kemensetneg) in the form of documents, photos, video documentaries and memorabilia that will tell the story of how the President Sukarno to the president Joko Widodo work to lead the Indonesian nation. All the historical moments of the journey of the Indonesian nation are well recorded in archival media consisting of 44 text archive files, 104 photo archives, 4 video archives and 2 audio archives. This exhibition is open to the public and visitors can view the Presidential Archive Collections located at GF (Ground Floor), 1st and 2nd Floors, Sarinah Building, Jakarta. Read also :It’s a shame that Citayam Fashion Week is closed, Bima Arya says the names of Bonge, Jeje and Kurma Meanwhile, the location of the Presidential Car Show which has been used by the Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia from time to time is in the parking lot of Sarinah Building, Jakarta. Minister BUMN Eric Thohir said the Presidential Archives and the Republic of Indonesia Automobile Exhibition could boost Sarinah’s brand image as a showcase, not just for local MSME products. The Sarinah Building, the Minister of Public Enterprises said, will also open its doors and prepare space for other exhibitions. This exhibition is also a gift for the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. “It will be an attraction for millennials to experience the nation’s history. This exhibit tells how our seven presidents have responded to the challenges and hardships that have come and gone to hit Indonesia and the world,” he said. he declares. Read also :Today’s Karawang Market: Cooking Oil and Chilli Price Increase

