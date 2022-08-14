Politics
Live updates on death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: India will miss him but we will never forget him, says Gautam Adani
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was not doing well for the past few days and breathed his last breath today at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, according to the hospital sources.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. He grew up in Mumbai.
The veteran stock market investor was a self-taught trader and has invested in several established companies and startups, including India’s newest airline Akasa Air.
Jhujhunwala will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for giving India his new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday while expressing his condolences for the demise of the investor as .
Firmly believed in the strength and capabilities of India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterful understanding of the stock market, clear communication – a leader in his own right. Remember several conversations we had fondly. Strongly believed in the strength and capabilities of India. Condolences
My condolences to the bereaved family. Oh Shanti! : Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Deeply saddened by the sudden passing away of prominent investor and industrialist Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji. He left a legacy in stock brokerage and will remain an inspiration to generations of young investors and entrepreneurs.
My condolences to the bereaved family.
Oh Shanti!
India will be missed but we will never forget him: Gautam Adani
Extremely saddened by the untimely passing of India’s most legendary investor. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our stock markets with her brilliant ideas. We will miss him. India will be missed but we will never forget it, tweets Gautam Adani
Distressed to learn of the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Amit Shah
Distressed to learn of the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market has inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets
End of an era as the Big Bull of Dalal Street: Virender Sehwag
End of an era as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, #RakeshJhunjhunwala dies. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti, tweets former cricketer Virender Sehwag
Prime Minister Modi offers condolences over the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
