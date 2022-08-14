Joe Biden and Xi Jinping could meet at the G20 summit in Bali





The President of China, Xi Jinping, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, plan to hold a face-to-face meeting in November 2022. There are two possible venues for the meeting of the leaders of the two countries with the most major economy, namely the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. , or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok. The plan for the meeting was discussed by the two leaders via phone calls. However, there is no certainty about the details of the time and place of the meeting. “I can confirm that the two leaders had a phone call to discuss a possible face-to-face meeting recently and agreed that their team would follow up on the details,” Biden’s top adviser for Asia-Pacific affairs said. Kurt Campbell at a press conference. conference in Washington. The time of the straitsSunday (14/8). The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Chinese officials were preparing for Xi Jinping to visit Southeast Asia in November and meet Biden. Xi Jinping is expected to attend the G20 summit in Bali from Nov. 15-16. He is also expected to travel to Bangkok to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit two days later. According to the report, the meeting between Xi and Biden should be held on the sidelines of one of the two summits. The trip will also be Xi’s first trip outside China since the country restricted travel within and outside its borders due to the pandemic. His last overseas trip was to Myanmar in January 2020. Merchandise trade between the United States (U.S.) and China strengthened again in 2021. The value of merchandise trade between the United States and China reached US$692.59 billion in 2021, according to the United Nations Trade Database (UN Comtrade). This value is the highest since at least 1989. The increase in trade between the two countries is in line with the economic recovery of each country. China is the United States’ largest trading partner. In 2021, this East Asian country will account for 14.78% of the total value of US merchandise trade. However, the United States posted a trade deficit with China of US$390.46 billion in 2021. This deficit widened from US$332.51 billion the previous year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/tiakomalasari/berita/62f86ddc84f90/joe-biden-dan-xi-jinping-mungkin-adakan-pertemuan-di-ktt-g20-bali The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos