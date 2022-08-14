Imran wants ‘friendly ties’ with US, not slavery – Pakistan





LAHORE: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) hired a PR firm to mend fences with the United States, PTI chief Imran Khan said on Saturday he was not not anti-American and wanted a friendly relationship with the United States, instead of becoming its slave.

The former prime minister was speaking to a packed hall at the Lahores Hockey Stadium on the eve of Independence Day, where he shared his party’s roadmap for Haqeeqi Azadi to counter the federal government and push him to early elections.

He said he had a good relationship with former US President Donald Trump as he was respectable during his visit to the United States. Ask anyone in the Pakistani-American community to testify that no one before me got the protocol Trump gave me, he claimed.

In his speech, Mr. Khan said there was no reason to make Washington an enemy, as Pakistan’s exports to the United States were substantial and the Pakistani-American community was one of the influential communities. from this country.

PTI leader announces nationwide mass mobilization campaign; first gathering in Pindi in the next few days

The PTI leader also chastised the government, especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, for their remarks on the economy and blamed them for Pakistan’s economic collapse.

Plot to bring Nawaz back

During his speech, Mr Khan claimed that several plots were underway to disqualify him and reach an agreement paving the way for the supreme leader of the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, who is in self-imposed exile in London, to return. home and start working. politics again. Imran Khan will never make any deal, he said and joked that he would “welcome Nawaz when he comes back to Pakistan”.

He added that the conspirators wanted to pit his party against the Pakistani military which Mr Khan said would end up harming the country.

As part of his plan to undermine the government, the PTI leader announced that he would go to the public to rally support for his struggle to obtain Haqeeqi Azadi which had entered its decisive phase.

Mr Khan revealed that he would start his mass public campaign from Rawalpindi next week, followed by rallies in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Attock, Abbottabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Quetta.

The PTI leader said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah helped the nation to free itself from the British and Hindus. Now, Mr Khan said, he wanted to free Pakistanis from mental slavery. The following August 14, the nation would have won its real freedom, Mr Khan said while sharing his plans for mass mobilization.

After midnight, participants recited the national anthem with the leader of the PTI, followed by fireworks. The rally was broadcast live across Pakistan, including in Islamabad and Karachi, where PTI supporters remained glued to giant screens to listen to their leader.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi also spoke at the rally. During his address, Mr Elahi said that Rana Sanaullah would be put behind bars for her role in the May 25 crackdown on PTI workers. He also bragged about ending restrictions on market hours imposed by the PML-N government to overcome the electricity shortage in the country.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the field rally, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the theme of the public rally was Haqeeqi Azadi. He added that true freedom meant bowing to no one but Allah and that was also the belief of Imran Khan. Mr Chaudhry said the PTI had entered the final stages of its movement.

Last week, the PTI announced a historic power show at Hockey Ground on the eve of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, which will be celebrated today.

Posted in Dawn, August 14, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1704803/imran-wants-friendly-ties-with-us-not-slavery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos