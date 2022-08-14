Politics
Death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: PM Modi remembers investor as ‘witty and insightful’
Ace investor, affectionately known as the Big Bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died at the age of 62 on Sunday morning. According to reports, he was brought dead to hospital in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn Jhunjhunwala’s death. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti, he said.
Prime Minister Modi shared a photo of himself with the ace investor during a recent meeting. He met the Big Bull in October last year, along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Sharing a photo with the couple, Prime Minister Modi said at the time: ‘Nice to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala… sharp, insightful and very optimistic about India.’
Known as the Warren Buffett of Indian stock markets, Jhunjhunwala was involved in the creation of the brand new budget carrier Akasa Air which launched its first commercial operations this month from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
He was also known for his role as chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech, and director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India and Geojit Financial Services.
The son of an income tax official, Jhunjhunwala has been investing in stocks since his college days.
Internet users, political leaders and industrialists took to Twitter to mourn the passing of the investor ace.
