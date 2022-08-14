Death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: PM Modi remembers investor as ‘witty and insightful’





Ace investor, affectionately known as the Big Bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died at the age of 62 on Sunday morning. According to reports, he was brought dead to hospital in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn Jhunjhunwala’s death. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti, he said. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022 Prime Minister Modi shared a photo of himself with the ace investor during a recent meeting. He met the Big Bull in October last year, along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Sharing a photo with the couple, Prime Minister Modi said at the time: ‘Nice to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala… sharp, insightful and very optimistic about India.’ Known as the Warren Buffett of Indian stock markets, Jhunjhunwala was involved in the creation of the brand new budget carrier Akasa Air which launched its first commercial operations this month from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. He was also known for his role as chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech, and director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India and Geojit Financial Services. The son of an income tax official, Jhunjhunwala has been investing in stocks since his college days. Internet users, political leaders and industrialists took to Twitter to mourn the passing of the investor ace. Saddened to hear the news that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. One of the regrets will be never having to see you in person. RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Sir Taurus forever. Still bullish on India pj (@BeingPractical) August 14, 2022 OH MY GOD. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was a passionate patriot, a financial genius with a great sense of humor and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend. It is a great loss for Bharat. https://t.co/4Ycx9GMh5V Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 14, 2022 His last supper at my house in Gurgaona, handsome and shrewd man too, but what was most amazing was his empathetic side! RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pic.twitter.com/JeGwqqhZUZ SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) August 14, 2022 I am saddened by the terrible news of the death this morning of veteran investor, business tycoon and stock trader Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. May the soul of the deceased rest in eternal peace and may Prabhu Ram give strength to his family members and loved ones.

Om Shanthi Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 14, 2022 “You can call me a fool, you can call me anything, I may not live to see it but I can tell you one thing that India will overtake China in the next 25 years India’s legendary Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said so last year. And India will overtake both China and the United States Om Shanthi Harsh G Madhusudan (@harshmadhusudan) August 14, 2022 RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. A trader, an investor and a legend who has inspired many. He played the short and long side and made peace with the market. We will remember him fondly. Condolences to his family. Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) August 14, 2022 Distressed to learn of the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market has inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022 Shocked by the sudden demise of veteran investor, Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He will be remembered for his contributions to business and industry. He was at the forefront of creating an investment culture in Indian stock markets. Condolences to his family and his many admirers. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2022 Extremely saddened by the untimely passing of India’s most legendary investor. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our stock markets with her brilliant ideas. We will miss him. India will be missed but we will never forget it. TO TEAR APART pic.twitter.com/XrOBM3t0nG Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2022 Also read: Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

