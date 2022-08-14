Trump’s lawyer said in June that classified documents had been returned, reports The New York Times





A detailed list of property seized while executing an FBI search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, shows documents listed as “Secret”, “Confidential” and ” Top Secret’ is seen after being released by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) – A lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump signed a statement in June saying all classified documents held in boxes at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence had been returned to the government , reported the New York Times. Saturday.

The statement was signed after Jay Bratt, a senior national security official with the US Department of Justice, visited Trump’s South Florida beach club on June 3, The New York Times reported. Bratt met with two Trump attorneys to discuss the handling of classified information during the visit, the newspaper said.

Trump is under federal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it illegal to spy for another country or mishandle US defense information, including sharing it with persons not authorized to receive them, revealed a search warrant made public on Friday. Read more

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago this week and removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, according to the Justice Department.

The existence of the statement from Trump’s attorney suggests that Trump and his team may not have fully released information about the classified documents at the former president’s residence, The Times reported.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the report. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesman, criticized the FBI search in a statement as an “unprecedented and unnecessary raid” that was part of another “Democratically fabricated witch hunt.”

Budowich neither confirmed nor denied the New York Times report.

The chairmen of the House Intelligence Committee and the Oversight and Reform Committee on Saturday asked Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to examine the damage that may have been done to national security by the that Trump has the highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

“Former President Trump’s conduct has potentially placed our national security at grave risk. This matter requires a full review, in addition to the ongoing law enforcement investigation,” the two committee chairmen said. , both Democrats, in a three-page letter, which they made public.

Representative Carolyn Maloney is Chair of the Oversight Committee and Representative Adam Schiff is Chair of the Intelligence Committee.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub and Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler

