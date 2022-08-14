Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan seeks ‘friendship’ with US





I am not at all anti-American. I want friendship with America. But I don’t want slavery,” opposition leader Khan said in his speech to tens of thousands of supporters in eastern Lahore city.

Imran Khan says he was looking for a cheaper gas option for Pakistan, but the US grew concerned because he “didn’t listen to their orders”. (AFP)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was not ‘anti-American’ as he addressed tens of thousands of supporters at a rally celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence South Asian country in the east of Lahore.

“I’ve never been against any country. They (critics) call me anti-American. I’m not anti-American,” Khan said during his speech on Saturday night as he sought a snap election. and promised to bring “true freedom” to the country.

Khan, who served as prime minister for more than three and a half years, was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties.

Khan immediately blamed the United States for his ouster and has since criticized Washington at massive rallies and alleging he supported the current government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – a claim that Sharif and his ruling Pakistan Muslim League party (N), deny.

“In America, the Pakistani American community is the most powerful community. Why should I be against such a country where most qualified, wealthy and professional Pakistanis live?” he said to the crowd.

Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party reportedly hired an American lobbying and public relations firm at a cost of $25,000 a month to handle its public and media relations in the United States.

Tour in Russia

Khan and his party were in the spotlight after visiting Moscow in late February amid growing fears of a military offensive, and meeting Vladimir Putin hours after the Russian president ordered his troops to enter Ukraine.

Defending his visit on Saturday, Khan said he was looking for a cheaper gas option for Pakistan, but the United States grew concerned because he “didn’t listen to their orders”.

The international cricketing hero came to power in 2018, elected by an electorate weary of the dynastic politics of the country’s two main parties.

Khan and the country’s mighty military deny supporting each other then or recently falling out.

He was overthrown by opposition parties in part, as critics say, due to his failure to address the country’s dire economic situation, including its crippling debt, dwindling foreign exchange reserves and soaring inflation.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

