What Xi Jinping’s war moves say – Asia – World

Much of the foreign policy discussion in United States over the past two weeks has focused on whether the speaker of that country’s House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, should have visited Taiwan.



His supporters point out that there was precedent for such a visit — the spokesperson and previous cabinet members had visited Taiwan — and that it is important that officials underscore America’s commitment to Taiwan facing increasing pressure from China.

But critics argued that the trip was untimely because the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, he would probably feel the need to react, so as not to appear weak in the face of a Chinese Communist Party congress this fall.

There were also concerns that the visit could spur Xi to do more to support US aggression. Russia in Ukraine.

the nationalist letter



But the emphasis on Pelosi’s visit is misplaced. The important question is why China responded not just with denouncing the trip, but with import and export bans, cyberattacks and military exercises that represented a major escalation of anything that country had done before. to punish and intimidate China. Taiwan.

None of this was inevitable. Chinese leaders had options. He could have ignored or minimized Pelosi’s visit. But what we saw was a reaction, more specifically, an overreaction, of choice.

The scale and complexity of the response indicate that it had been planned for a long time, suggesting that, Had Pelosi’s trip not taken place, another development would have been used as a pretext to justify Pelosi’s actions. China.

China’s increasingly tense domestic political and economic situation largely explains Xi’s reaction. His priority is to be nominated for a third term, unprecedented, as leader of the Chinese Communist Party; but the problem is that it can no longer count on the economic performance of the country, for decades the main source of legitimacy of the Chinese leaders. Because, among other things, as growth slows, unemployment rises and financial bubbles burst.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg

Xi’s insistence on maintaining a zero covid policy is also drawing domestic criticism and holding back economic growth.

And in the face of all this, it seems that Xi is increasingly turning to nationalism as a remedy.

When it comes to building popular support in China, nothing compares to the mainland’s assertion of sovereignty over Taiwan.

China’s willingness to escalate tensions also reflects its growing risk tolerance, as well as the current poor state of China’s relationship with the United States.

Any hopes in Beijing that relations could improve after Donald Trump’s presidency have been dashed by President Joe Biden’s administration, which has largely extended the China policy it inherited.

Public recriminations are frequent and private dialogues are rare. Customs duties on imports from China remain in place.

a dangerous game



Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has heated up.

As things stand, it’s very likely that Xi would conclude that he had little to lose by responding as he did to Pelosi’s visit.

And his subsequent decision to break off numerous talks with the United States, including those related to climate change and drug trafficking, demonstrates his comfort with the deterioration of relations.

The danger is obvious. China indicating that its military activities near Taiwan are the new normal, there is an increased risk of an accident spiraling out of control.

Even more dangerous is that China may be coming to the conclusion that peaceful reunification is fading as a real option, largely because China alienated many Taiwanese when the government in Beijing breached its commitment to one country, two systems by regaining control of Hong Kong.

In such a scenario, China could decide that it must act militarily against Taiwan to end the democratic example that Taiwan sets and to prevent any possible movement towards independence.

Cmo will proceed



So what should be done? Now that China has shown its willingness and ability to use its military ever more, deterrence must be restored.

This requires strengthening Taiwan’s ability to resist any Chinese use of force, increasing US and Japanese military presence and coordination, and explicitly committing to participate in Taiwan’s defense if necessary. It will be important to show that the United States and its partners are not so preoccupied with Russia that they cannot or will not protect Taiwan.

Second, economic relations with China must be reformulated. Taiwan and others in Asia, including Japan and South Korea, as well as countries in Europe, have become so dependent on access to the Chinese market and imports from China that in the event of a crisis, sanctions may not be a viable policy tool.

Worse still, China might be able to use its economic influence against others to influence their actions. Yes, now is the time to reduce the level of trade dependence on China.

Missile fired by China near Taiwan. Photo: PLA COMMAND OF THE EST THEATER / ESN / AFPTV / AFP

The United States also needs a sensible and disciplined policy towards Taiwan.

The United States must continue to uphold its one-China policy, which for more than 40 years has perfected the ultimate relationship between the mainland and Taiwan.

There is no room for unilateral action, be it aggression by the mainland or assertions of independence by Taiwan. Whatever final status is adopted, what matters from the United States’ perspective is that it be determined peacefully and with the consent of the Taiwanese people.

A concerted effort to build a modern US-China relationship is also essential. It is diplomatic negligence, even malpractice, to allow the most important bilateral relationship of the time, which will do much to define the geopolitics of this century, to drift further.. Establishing a private, high-level dialogue that addresses major regional and global issues, whether they are sources of friction or potential cooperation, should be a top priority. What should not be a priority is trying to transform politics inside China, which, besides being impossible, could poison bilateral relations.

Never let a crisis go to waste, the old saying goes. The current crisis in Taiwan is no exception. This is a wake-up call for Washington and Taipei, as well as for their strategic partners in Europe and Asia, and should be taken into account while there is still time and time to do so.

RICHARD HASS

PROJECT SYNDICATENEW YORK

Chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations. He served as Director of Policy Planning for the US State Department and close adviser to Secretary of State Colin Powell.

