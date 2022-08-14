Trump and the FBI Search Warrant Documents





An aerial view of Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday. (Steve Helber/AP)

On Friday, a federal judge unsealed the search warrant and property receipt from the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The search, according to the documents, was an evidence-gathering step in a national security investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. Trump owns the sprawling estate, and it is his primary residence as well as a members-only club and resort.

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents during its search, including some documents marked as “top secret/SCI,” one of the highest classification levels, according to search warrant documents released Friday. .

Here are some key things we learned from the unsealed documents:

Crimes identified in the warrant: The search warrant identifies three federal crimes that the Department of Justice is looking into as part of its investigation:

Espionage Act ViolationsObstruction of JusticeCriminal Handling of Government Records

The inclusion of the crimes indicates that the Justice Department has probable cause to investigate these offenses as it was gathering evidence during the search, but no one has been charged.

What the FBI recovered: One of the newly unsealed documents is a search warrant “receipt” listing the items the FBI recovered from Mar-a-Lago. This document reveals that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes from Trump’s Palm Beach resort and residence, along with photo binders, sets of classified government documents and at least one handwritten note.

According to the search warrant receipt, federal agents seized:

1 set of “top secret/SCI” documents4 sets of “top secret” documents3 sets of “secret” documents3 sets of “confidential” documents.

The warrant receipt did not specify what these classified documents consisted of, but these were among the items that were seized:

A document on the pardon of Roger Stone, a staunch Trump ally who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Material related to Stone taken from Mar -a-Lago was listed in the warrant receipt as “Executive Grant of Clemency re: Roger Jason Stone, Jr.” Material on the “President of France”.

Areas authorized for the search: The court documents also offer new details about the search itself and revealed that FBI agents were only allowed access to specific locations in Mar-a-Lago while they were searching Trump’s resort residence for potential evidence of crimes.

The judge authorized the FBI to search what the bureau called “Office 45,” as well as “any other rooms or areas” of Mar-a-Lago that were available to Trump and his staff to store materials. boxes and documents. The FBI’s warrant application to the judge specifically stated that federal agents would prevent areas from being rented or used by third parties, “such as Mar-a-Lago members” and “private suites.”

Learn more about the contents of the search warrant here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/fbi-search-trump-mar-a-lago-08-12-22/index.html

