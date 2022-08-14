It’s time to flip the script on turkeys cancel cultivation

Despite its negative connotation, the quashing of culture ostracizing people for their harmful views has had a significant impact on addressing inequality in the West, particularly discrimination against women. But in Turkey, it is the women themselves who get canceled.

At the end of July, the actress Birce Akalaytook to social mediato lament Turkey’s current economic crisis, expressing disappointment at the declining value of labor and the fall in the value of the lira. I’m fed up, she writes. Our workers, our people have become miserable.

Akalay, of course, was right. The lira continued to depreciate and inflation reached 79%, the highest rate among OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries. And yet, because Akalay is a woman, her opinions were almost immediately considered heresy.

Cem Kucuk, a columnist at the Turkiye newspaper, threatened Akalay twice for his criticism. The first time, Kucuk made her an open target by saying that those who have spoken like this over the past 20 years either went to jail, ran away, or their careers are over.

In atracking piece,Kucukeven compared Akalay to the ex-president of the business organization TUSKON, Rizanur Meral, who was accused of supporting Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim preacher involved by Ankara in the organizationthe 2016 coup attempt.

Unfortunately, Kucuki isn’t the only powerful man who despises outspoken Turkish women. After the June 2013 anti-government protests in Istanbul, when 14-year-old Berkin Elvan was killed by a gas canister fired by police, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Berkin a terrorist and encouraged thousands toboo his mother.

Since then, condemning women for speaking out against injustice has become a government-sanctioned, mass-killing epidemic.

In August 2020, a suicide note left by an 18-year-old woman from Batman, in Kurdish southeast Turkey, claimed she had been kidnapped and raped by a Turkish sergeant, Musa Orhan. Orhan was eventually charged and convicted of rape, but a judgerefused to issue an arrest warrant.

Like thousands of concerned citizens, actress Ezgi Mola expressed her outrage on Twitter, writing: Shame on you for freeing an inglorious rapist. But when Orhansued Mola for defamationaccusing him of insulting him, he won and Mola was fined almost 7,000 lire (US$390) for her position.

Another glaring example surfaced in October 2021, after Ece Ronay, a 22-year-old Kurdish musician, publicly accused comedian Mehmet Ali Erbil of sexual harassment. On social media, Ronay posted some of the messages Erbil sent him, including a sexual proposal. Yet, rather than come to his defense, the public once again victimized Ronay.

Erbil defended his actions by saying Ronay marketed his body through TikTok and therefore shouldn’t be shy about sex acts. Not only did he goad his followers into shaming Ronay using a raunchy hashtag, but he also sued her for defamation. This trial is still pending.

While femicide and harassment are long-standing problems in Turkey, they have worsened during the two decades of rule by the justice and development parties. Violence against women hasresurrected by70% over the past 15 yearsand 246 women werekilled by their partnersso far this year. According to aMarch reportAccording to Turkish polling agency Metropoll, domestic violence is the biggest problem facing women in Turkey.

Turkey had a flicker of a #MeToo moment after thebrutal rape and murder of 20-year-old Ozgecan Aslanin 2015. But that never caught on, and unlike women’s movements abroad, Turkey’s fight against sexual abuse and harassment arguably backtracked.

Erdogan’s decision last year to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention a decree aimed at preventing and combating violence against women only reaffirms the declaration of Canan Gullu, president of the Federation of Associations of women of Turkey, according to which the government is an explicit ally in the hatred against women.

Journalists, entertainment moguls and politicians fuel this violent and hateful rhetoric, while Turkey’s justice system continues to reward men who treat women like property. People with the public ear should not target women with their malice, as this will only perpetuate injustice.

In countries like Turkey, where media censorship is high and transparency low, social media is at the forefront of political debate, the most democratic platform for silenced opinions. But with anew social media law in preparationwhere intent will dictate whether speaking is considered illegal, women have the most to lose.

The only solution is to reverse the roles and cancel the men who continue to live in the past.

This article was provided bySyndication desk, who owns the copyright.