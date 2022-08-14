Third term cements Xi Jinping’s global power

This year, probably in October or November (the date has not yet been announced, but since 1982 it usually happens around this time), the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hold its Congress which takes place every five years.

Although forecasts for the summer of 2022 indicate that Xi Jinping is in a more precarious position due to the unstable situation of the Chinese economy, he is very likely to obtain a third term as leader of the party. This means that Xi Jinping will continue to shape the country’s political agenda for years to come. Indeed, economic problems are unlikely to be avoided to prevent Xi’s government from continuing. In any autocracy, eliminating unchallenged rulers against their will, to put it mildly, is very difficult. And that usually happens through palace conspiracies or wider social riots.

Possible scenarios

It almost certainly makes Xi’s overall power uncomfortable, and in particular his government’s insistence on the zero Covid-19 policy, but we are a long way from the chaos that would pose a real threat to him. More soberly, even if he were to step back and let someone else be in the lead, it wouldn’t be easy to find an alternative with the same status and stature. The party does not like unpredictability per se. The default political solution for China, and for Xi’s leadership, would therefore be to maintain the current status, with Xi continuing in his role.

Either way, the headwinds of economics and geopolitics, even if they don’t lead to their removal, will impact the kind of power Xi is able to wield. Stagnant growth following the closure of factories and logistics services, coupled with a sluggish economy in the rest of the world that has impacted China’s exports and manufacturing, are starting to show warning signs.

The hard truth is that for the past forty years at least, neither the Chinese government nor the outside world has ever had a clue what the country might look like in a recession, or worse. Double-digit GDP growth since the 1980s has heightened optimism and given the party the key means to justify its power and liquidate anyone who dares oppose it.

With the advent of Covid-19 and Trump’s trade wars, Xi’s administration has focused on two things. The first is to create a more autonomous and resilient national economy, less dependent on foreign markets and technology. This was the basis of the idea of ​​dual circulation announced in the summer of 2020. The second was to push for more stability and equality among the Chinese, according to the notion of common prosperity of 2021. These two objectives were aimed at the main weaknesses of the country: a lack of technology and innovation and social and economic inequalities.

These objectives have not lost their importance. But clear that the government will have to rethink how to achieve them. Regarding the former, the harsh and contentious relationship with the United States and other countries has prompted many to talk of a new Cold War. It is probably more correct to call it, as Economic magazine did last year, a lukewarm war, because at the moment it is more a war of words than of deeds.

Perhaps a weaker economy will lead Xi to restore relations with the outside world. Or he could start traveling out of the country to attempt some sort of thrilling offensive, something he hasn’t done since the pandemic began. The tone of Chinese diplomacy may become a little less aggressive and a little more inclusive. China may even seek to play a more effective mediating role in Russia’s tragic and brutal war against Ukraine.

However, a bad economy could have the opposite effect. This could mean that Xi’s party will try to use nationalism to gain greater consensus among the people, creating an almost warlike atmosphere in which people are told to make sacrifices and do with less, due to the critical situation in which the country finds itself and for the perverse attitude of other countries that provoke it.

Obviously, this scenario would further undermine relations between China and the outside world. The worst in this case would be for a government to begin to act with growing hostility towards Taiwan, to the point that due to miscalculations and nationalistic zeal, everything would turn into an international crisis.

The Chinese government and Xi are rational calculators. they are more likely to seek pragmatic paths and the former is more likely than the latter. But the outside world needs to be more consistent and persuasive in its diplomacy and language towards China, and do all it can to ensure the best possible thing happens and the worst does not prevail. This means that hotheads in Washington and elsewhere interested in maximum confrontation and political confrontation must be aware of the potential consequences of their actions. China is no longer (if it ever was) a weak partner to be told what to do by shouting loudly. a powerful and relevant global force, and should be treated as such, whether we like it or not.

Structural changes

A third Xi administration will also have to do a lot against inequality and begin to address the deep structural changes that can no longer be postponed for the future. Climate change targets are adequate, but as this year’s scorching heat on the planet demonstrates, they are no longer ambitious enough. China will have to shoulder an even greater responsibility than it already has, both for its people and for the rest of the world. Many promises have been made that the economy in Xi’s time would be more environmentally friendly. Targets have been set for carbon emission limits. But starting in 2020, the time has come for less talk and more action.

Your administration will also have to take a serious look at the demographic question. China’s aging hour has arrived. The government, during the first and second terms, took care of the simplest thing: lifting restrictions on the number of children families can have. But purely for economic reasons, it did not work out.

Like in Japan, Taiwan and Europe, people just don’t want to have many children due to expense and economic pressure. What the Chinese government will do beyond that is hard to predict. The obvious solution would be to liberalize immigration. But Beijing is unlikely to agree. China is therefore stuck in a dilemma that is becoming more serious every day. In Xi’s third term, either this dilemma will be faced head-on, or China will have to face the same moribund economic and social situation as Japan, which has become a country dominated by the problem of the elderly.

The Chinese party state apparatus is a formidable entity, and Xi has inexorably optimized and focused it. The logic that would thus make it possible to meet the challenges of the country more effectively, while engaging in the difficult transition to the status of a middle-income country.

clear now that it’s upon us. Xi will have to justify his credentials by successfully addressing these fundamental issues in his third term. The strength with which he acted in the anti-corruption campaign by cleaning up the party in its first five years and then streamlining and centralizing decision-making over the next five years must now be demonstrated in dealing with environmental issues. , social and politically sensitive. like never before. This makes the stakes for Xi’s third term very high. And after the promises made and the power accumulated, if he could not deal with it, it would be a disaster not only for him, or for his party and his country, but for the rest of the world.

