The delicious implosion of Boris Johnson

There’s not a lot of good news in the world these days, so it’s worth taking the time to appreciate the delicious implosion of future former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

His landslide victory in 2019 over Labor’s ill-fated Jeremy Corbyn appeared to usher in a long period of right-wing dominance. Johnson, The Economist said, is well positioned to become one of the most powerful prime ministers of modern times. Less than three years later, undone by scandal, incompetence and rebellion in his own party, he announced his intention to step down once a new Tory leader was found. There may not be a new general election soon, but if there is, polls suggest Labor could win a majority.

On Wednesday, I listened to the hosts of the centre-left British podcast Oh God, What Now? react, almost in real time, as Johnson’s cabinet ministers abandoned him en masse. Their happiness was contagious. This is not an analysis; it’s giggling euphoria! said journalist Ian Dunt. At least someone is having fun there!

For an American liberal, however, the schadenfreude brought by Johnson’s collapse is mixed with envy. We are witnessing a functioning democracy still sending out its pompous populist leader because his amorality and narcissistic dishonesty were just too much. On Wednesday, a day after stepping down as health secretary, Sajid Javid lambasted Johnson during Question Time in the House of Commons: We’ve seen in great democracies what happens when divisions are entrenched and not filled. We cannot allow that to happen here.

Johnson, a nationalist demagogue and lying braggart, has often been compared to Donald Trump, right down to poufy yellow hair. Their political careers have some parallels.

The shocking success of the Brexit referendum, the cause Johnson finally came to power, presaged an even more shocking presidential victory for Trump. Both men created new electoral coalitions by making inroads into disgruntled working-class voters. Both have been engaged in cruel anti-immigrant stunts, such as the Johnson government’s recent plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. Both shared a disdain for truth and the standards of their respective governments.

But, of course, Britain and the United States are very different countries, and not just because the United Kingdom is a parliamentary system, a generally more efficient form of government than our own presidential system. Britons are still obviously capable of being shocked by the sexual harassment and outright lies of officials, even when those officials are on their side. Their country is not heavily armed and does not have a powerful faction that regularly threatens to resort to violence. Britain still seems to have minimal social agreement on acceptable political behavior. His government is collapsing precisely because his society is not.

Mired as I am in the demoralizing misery of American politics, I’m jealous of the relative casualness of the scandal that finally brought down Johnson: lying about someone else’s sexual misconduct! The end of the Johnson era was hastened by an MP named Christopher Pincher, who recently got drunk and groped two men at a private Tory club.

It turns out that Pincher, whom Johnson named deputy chief whip in February, had been accused of sexual harassment several times in the past. Johnson and his allies claimed he was unaware of the allegations when he gave Pincher the job, but he did, even joking that the MP was Pincher by name, Pincher by nature .

Pincher and Johnson obviously behaved blatantly. The picturesque part is the near-universal condemnation of their behavior and the widespread acknowledgment that after years of bullying and dishonesty, Johnson’s cover-up has been the final straw. Imagine having the final straw!

I felt equally wistful contemplating Partygate, Johnson’s covert pandemic socializing scandal that led the Tories to stage a no-confidence vote last month, which the prime minister survived. From time to time, I’ve asked Britons if there really was widespread anger at Johnson, or just satisfaction at having surprised him. Under Trump, after all, Americans have largely grown accustomed to hypocrisy, even as they still felt the need to call it out. However, everyone I spoke to told me the outrage was real.

This was partly because Britain’s lockdown was much stricter than ours and applied across the country; unlike Trumps partying in 2020, Johnsons broke the rules his government imposed on others. Yet to be truly furious with hypocrisy, you have to expect those in power to follow the rules. And to be ashamed of revealing hypocrisy, as conservatives seemed to be, you have to accept that the standards applied to others also apply to you. Another way of saying this is that intolerance of hypocrisy involves a democratic sensibility, in which everyone is at least expected to be bound by the same restrictions.

Johnson’s career is ending, at least for now, the way Trump should have ended with public revulsion leading his own party to oust him. Like Trump, Johnson initially wanted to cling to power when it was no longer feasible; unlike Trump, there was never any question of him summoning an armed mob. Watching Johnsons fall after living through Trump is like chasing a slasher movie with a cozy mystery. Both may be murder stories, but only one has a reassuring order.

We deserve a better class of bastards, Dunt said on the podcast. We all do. Yet, as an American, I must say: Be thankful for what you have.

The New York Times