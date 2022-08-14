Politics
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was ‘indomitable’, leaves behind ‘indelible’ contribution: Prime Minister Modi offers condolences on death of great bull | India News
New Delhi: On Sunday August 14, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the death of stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and said he was “indomitable”. Prime Minister Modi also said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala left behind an “indelible” contribution to the financial world.
In a tweet, he wrote: “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His death is saddening. My condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia also expressed his grief over Jhunjhunwala’s death and said he was not only an astute businessman but also passionately invested in the history of the India’s growth.
“He will be remembered for giving India his new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Scindia said in a tweet.
Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman but also passionately invested in India’s growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline @AkasaAir after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 14, 2022
Several other union ministers also expressed their condolences over the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
Distressed to learn of the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market has inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti.
Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022
Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterful understanding of the stock market, clear communication – a leader in his own right. Remember several conversations we had fondly. Strongly believed in the strength and capabilities of India. Condolences Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 14, 2022
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in Mumbai
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has died at the age of 62 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was reportedly brought dead to hospital around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
According to reports, Jhunjhunwala died from cardiac arrest.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth was $5.8 billion
Often dubbed the “Indian Warren Buffett” and the Big Bull of Indian markets, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth stood at $5.8 billion, according to Forbes.
He had recently teamed up with former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo director Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air, India’s newest budget airline. The airline began commercial operations this month with an inaugural flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
An investor with a Midas touch, Jhunjhunwala was the 48th richest man in the country. Its portfolio includes companies such as Star Health, Titan, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors.
