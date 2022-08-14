Jokowi aims to build 61 dams and 4,500 reservoirs by 2024





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo aims for the government to be able to build 61 stem until 2024. This was conveyed when he received the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Food Security Award on Sunday (14/8/2022) at the State Palace in Jakarta. “We have built many dams, dams, irrigation networks. As far as I remember, 29 large dams were inaugurated this year, and this year 38 dams will be completed again. And by 2024, there will be about 61 dams (a total of which have been built),” Jokowi reportedly told the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube broadcast on Sunday. Also read: Jokowi aims to build a total of 57 dams by the end of 2024 The president said the construction of dams has become part of the infrastructure in the agricultural sector since 2015. In addition to dams, the government also aims to build 4,500 dams by 2024. Next, Jokowi revealed that until 2022, up to 1.1 million irrigation schemes have been constructed by the government. According to Jokowi, the infrastructure development is with the aim of increasing food security production in Indonesia. “In addition to the use of superior varieties, rice, intensification, extensification, all of this allows for the increase in production that we are seeing today,” he said. Furthermore, the former governor of DKI Jakarta revealed that rice production in Indonesia from 2019 to 2021 was constant at 31.3 million tons. This figure has also increased compared to previous years. Read also : Check the progress of 2 dry dams in Bogor, Kang Emil: God willing, it will be completed in the near future According to Jokowi, this improvement and consistency was seen by the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and IRRI before the award was given. “Because this number is a real number, and BPS’s calculation of our stock in the field is also at the end of April 2022, the highest is 10.2 million tonnes,” Jokowi said. For this, Jokowi guarantees to continue to increase food production amid the threat of a global crisis. The government is also said to guarantee food sufficiency in the country. At the same time contribute to global food self-sufficiency. Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2022/08/14/13475781/jokowi-targetkan-bangun-61-bendungan-dan-4500-embung-hingga-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos