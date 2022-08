Prime Minister Modi remembers his ‘indelible contribution to the financial world’

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dominated Indian business and his death came as a shock to many industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute to the billionaire investor who died aged 62 today in Mumbai.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted while sharing a photo with the veteran investor.

Reports said the 62-year-old was taken to a hospital in Mumbai early this morning but was pronounced dead by medics. Jhunjhunwala is said to have had a history of kidney problems in the past.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also tweeted his condolences and paid his respects.

Earlier this week, Jhunjhunwala announced the first flight of Akasa Air, an aviation company backed by ace investor Rakesh Bui and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube to Mumbai. The company obtained its air carrier certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) on July 7.

Tributes poured in on Twitter for Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed Indias Warren Buffet. Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid tribute on Twitter.

Top business leaders also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Big Bull’s legacy praising Jhunjhunwalas as an inspiration.

