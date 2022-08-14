Prime Minister Modi remembers his ‘indelible contribution to the financial world’





Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dominated Indian business and his death came as a shock to many industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute to the billionaire investor who died aged 62 today in Mumbai. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted while sharing a photo with the veteran investor. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022 Reports said the 62-year-old was taken to a hospital in Mumbai early this morning but was pronounced dead by medics. Jhunjhunwala is said to have had a history of kidney problems in the past. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also tweeted his condolences and paid his respects. Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman but also passionately invested in India’s growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline @AkasaAir after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 14, 2022 Earlier this week, Jhunjhunwala announced the first flight of Akasa Air, an aviation company backed by ace investor Rakesh Bui and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube to Mumbai. The company obtained its air carrier certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) on July 7. Tributes poured in on Twitter for Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed Indias Warren Buffet. Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid tribute on Twitter. Distressed to learn of the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market has inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022 Shocked by the sudden demise of veteran investor, Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He will be remembered for his contributions to business and industry. He was at the forefront of creating an investment culture in Indian stock markets. Condolences to his family and his many admirers. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2022 Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterful understanding of the stock market, clear communication – a leader in his own right. Remember several conversations we had fondly. Strongly believed in the strength and capabilities of India. Condolences Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 14, 2022 Top business leaders also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Big Bull’s legacy praising Jhunjhunwalas as an inspiration. Extremely saddened by the untimely passing of India’s most legendary investor. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our stock markets with her brilliant ideas. We will miss him. India will be missed but we will never forget it. TO TEAR APART pic.twitter.com/XrOBM3t0nG Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2022 Shocked and saddened to learn of Shri’s passing #RakeshJhunjhunwala . An ace investor and a simple, straightforward man, Shri Jhunjhunwala leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire many. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/ud7R5znlCy Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) August 14, 2022 </script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7526957001240989" data-ad-slot="4153454810" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script src="data:text/javascript;base64,KGFkc2J5Z29vZ2xlPXdpbmRvdy5hZHNieWdvb2dsZXx8W10pLnB1c2goe30p" defer></script></div><p>The Big Bull spoke to CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview just 5 days ago, hailing Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani for revolutionizing the telecom industry and accelerating the process of digitalization in the country. He also spoke about the future of the aviation sector in the country and commented on Akasa Air.</p><p>Read it <b>Recent news</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>recent news</b> here

