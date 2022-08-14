Erdoan appointed a female brigadier general to command the gendarmerie – europeantimes.news

For the first time in the history of the Turkish Armed Forces, a woman – a brigadier general – was appointed to the main command of the Gendarmerie on August 13.

Özlem Yılmaz was appointed by decree of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The decree was published in the Turkish Official Gazette and entered into force.

According to the decree, Yozlem Yilmaz was promoted from senior colonel to brigadier general. She will serve as Vice President of the Gendarmerie and Coastguard Academy at the General Command of the Turkish Gendarmerie.

Previously, General Özlem Yılmaz headed the Domestic Violence Directorate and the Children’s Department at the General Command of the Gendarmerie.

The appointment of the first woman – a brigadier general – to command the country’s gendarmerie provoked a strong reaction in Turkey, and the subject was commented on in all the media.

Yozlem Yilmaz was born in 1968.

The Turkish Gendarmerie, to which the Border Troops and the Coast Guard are subordinate, falls under the system of the Turkish Interior Ministry.

The Turkish Gendarmerie has about 150,000 personnel, of which about 60,000 are specialized personnel. The Gendarmerie has more than 1,500 combat vehicles and dozens of helicopters.

The head of the Turkish Gendarmerie is Army General Arif Cetin.

Meanwhile, by presidential decree, a total of 69 generals and colonels have been appointed to various command positions in the Gendarmerie.