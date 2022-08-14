Former President Trump’s lawyer certified in June that no classified material remained at Mar-a-Lago





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump’s attorney certified in a June letter that no classified documents were still at Mar-a-Lago, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told Fox News.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Monday and seized items, including 11 sets of documents listed as classified.

Trump said after the warrant was released on Friday that the documents seized by federal agents were “all declassified.”

Trump’s lawyers previously held a high-level meeting in June with people from the Justice Department and the FBI, which the former president briefly attended, but it’s unclear if the letter was signed during the meeting. meeting.

FBI SEIZES CLASSIFIED MAR-A-LAGO FILES DURING TRUMP RESIDENCE SEARCH

Former President Donald Trump in New York after the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. (Felipe Ramales/Fox News Digital)

The former president’s lawyers could face serious legal consequences if they knowingly give false information to law enforcement.

FBI agents seized documents marked as classified and some marked as top secret during their raid.

In a Truth Social article on Friday, after the warrant was made public, Trump disputed whether the documents seized by the FBI were classified.

LIVE UPDATES: FBI SEIZES CLASSIFIED MAR-A-LAGO FILES IN RAID OF TRUMP’S FLORIDA RESIDENCE

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“Number one, everything was declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to seize anything. They could have had it whenever they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in a secure warehouse, with an extra lock put in per their request…” Trump said. “They could have had it anytime they wanted, including a long time ago. ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK. The bigger issue is what they’re going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of them classified, that President Obama took to Chicago?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump waves to the crowd after the FBI raid on Mar-a-lago (Felipe Ramales: Fox News Digital)

After Trump’s social media post, the National Archives and Records Administration said in a press release that former President Obama did not control his administration’s presidential records.

The warrant states that “45 Office”, all storage rooms and all other rooms used by Trump and his staff were searched on Monday.

Fox News’ Bill Mears contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter @asabes10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-president-trumps-lawyer-certified-june-no-classified-material-remains-mar-lago The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos