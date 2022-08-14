G20 DWG meeting outcome finalized with focus on multilateralism





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The 3rd G20 The Development Working Group (DWG) meeting wrapped up in Bali on Friday, with delegates stressing the importance of multilateralism and financing for development. DWG is a forum for G20 member states to come together, prioritize multilateralism, share solutions to drive growth, redefine development plans and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Minister of National Development Planning and head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), Suharso Monoarfa, said in a written statement on Saturday. “The G20 has the knowledge, the expertise and the financial resources to reverse (the current condition), which is out of place. Let’s do everything we can to change direction and build a solid breakthrough,” he said. to remark. The outcome of the 3rd DWG was also finalized with an abbreviated discussion of key documents including the G20 Roadmap for Stronger Recovery and Resilience in Developing Countries, Least Developed Countries and Small Island States in Africa. development. The documents also included the G20 Principles for Scaling Up Blended Finance in Developing Countries, the G20 Ministerial Vision Statement: Decade of Action from Multilateralism for the SDGs, and the 2022 G20 Bali Update. Four documents and agreements crafted during this year’s series of DWG meetings will lay the groundwork for discussion on development cooperation at the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting, to be held in Belitung from September 7-9, 2022, a declared Monoarfa. The DWG meeting was held three times this year: the 1st DWG meeting was held in Jakarta on February 24-25, the 2nd meeting was held in Yogyakarta on May 24-25, and the 3rd meeting was is held in Bali on August 10 and 12. . The DWG discussed the G20to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, promote micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), achieve the SDGs, develop global health infrastructure, ensure digital transmission and move towards a sustainable energy transition, especially in developing countries . BETWEEN Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

