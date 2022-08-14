Boris Johnson plans Downing Street return if Liz Truss ‘implodes’





BORIS Johnson and his supporters are planning a return to Downing Street before the next election if Liz Truss implodes as Prime Minister, according to the Sunday mirror.

A Westminster insider said the outgoing Johnson was determined to make a comeback.

The source went on to say that the disastrous first few months for Liz Truss could be seen as an opportunity for the Prime Minister to return. A second Conservative Party source said: I think it could well escalate if things go wrong for Liz, are you making people think he would have been worse? She has strikes coming, energy bills, inflation, all that stuff. READ MORE:Kirsten Oswald announces latest attack on decentralized nations by Liz Truss The Prime Minister is said to believe that if Truss is unable to get a handle on the crises facing the UK, Tory MPs would welcome Johnson back as the winner, which could save the party from possible defeat in the coming months. elections. The source continued: Covid really shut down any big projects or any governance so it felt like a clear race and a chance to make amends. Although he wouldn’t call it making amends because as far as he’s concerned, he’s done nothing wrong. The news comes after weeks of maneuvering by Johnson’s allies and careful consideration of his future. A Labor source said: This type of ploy shows how out of touch the Tories are and why we need a fresh start with a Labor government. Boris Johnson had his chance and he was rejected by his party and the public. Boris Johnson should be focused on the country’s cost of living crisis, but this kind of plotting shows he is only interested in himself. Nadine Dorries is one of Johnson’s loyal supporters Allies of the prime ministers see the upcoming Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether Johnson lied to MPs as the biggest obstacle to a potential return to power. Key supporters including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries have called for the inquiry to be dropped, saying it would be rigged and a witch hunt as they urged Tory MPs on the committee to resign. Johnson reportedly took legal advice ahead of the investigation, as his team apparently lost hope of avoiding censorship if it proceeds. A Conservative source said: The biggest danger for him is the investigation. It could be a by-election that would see him expelled. READ MORE:Project Fear lives on recycled tactics now is not the time I think that’s the only way to rule out some sort of return. I would say a return is possible rather than probable. Dorries is believed to be in line for a peerage in Johnsons resignation honors list due to be released in the coming weeks.

