Trump versus Biden again? The document scandal makes it more likely





Washington (AFP) If you think you’ve seen this movie before, that’s because you’ve seen it — except the second time around will be even more nerve-wracking. Yes, world: get ready for Biden vs Trump 2.

It’s a potential lesson from the scandal surrounding Donald Trump for his alleged hoarding of secret government documents nearly two years after losing re-election to Joe Biden.

If Trump was previously seen as likely to announce a comeback offer in 2024, one school of thought is that the FBI’s search of his Florida estate, allowing Trump to cast himself as a martyr, makes that move all but certain.

“I thought he was going to run before – I’m stronger in my belief now,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News.

If Trump runs, the theory goes, then surely Biden does too. Despite being the oldest man ever in office at 79, Biden sees it as his historic mission to rid the United States of Trump.

So, after surviving the tense and sometimes nightmarish elections of 2020, Americans could start all over again.

This time it would be the other way around – the incumbent was Biden, then 81, and the challenger, Trump, 78.

Given Trump’s constant lies that he won the 2020 election and the overwhelming evidence of his role in the January 6 violent attack on Congress, a rematch would be ugly.

“If you think Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns were bad, you haven’t seen anything,” said American University history professor Allan Lichtman, a leading authority on the US presidential election.

Good for both parties?

For practitioners of the dark political arts, the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is a game-changing moment that, ironically, could benefit either side.

#photo1

For Biden, the logic is obvious.

The biggest name in the Republican Party is on the ropes, facing not only the FBI investigation, but also court cases related to allegations ranging from election subversion to fraud and rape.

It’s embarrassing for Republicans and energizing for Biden’s Democrats, who increasingly dream of avoiding a planned annihilation, or even securing their own surprise victory, in November’s midterm elections to decide control. of Congress.

“Trump is like a steroid boost for Democrats,” Jim Kessler of the Democratic think tank Third Way told The Hill.

As the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, which backs Republicans, puts it: Republicans “should make the midterm election a referendum on Mr. Biden’s first two years. Democrats would rather talk until November — really, until the end of time — about Mr. Trump. “

Yet Trump will also see the benefits.

Once again he dominates the national psyche, while his fervent base has a new conspiracy theory to feed on, lighting up right-wing social media with calls to arms and threats of Civil War 2.0.

“Donald Trump has over $100 million in his political war chest. But he has something even more valuable: an active FBI investigation against him,” wrote Richard Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review magazine. .

“It put him back in the spotlight. It made it easy for him to present himself as a beleaguered victim.”

Trump’s choice, Biden’s strategy

In a Republican primary, Trump’s political footprint would likely crush the strongest of rivals.

#photo2

“If Trump wants it at this point, I don’t see how it’s not his,” Republican political strategist John Thomas told Politico. “It will be a coronation.”

And Trump’s entry would also essentially trigger Biden’s decision to follow – blocking any private thoughts he might have of stepping down for a younger figure before 2024.

“Trump is the first critical player in whether or not there is a rematch,” said Lara Brown, director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University.

“I believe President Biden is waiting to see if Trump says and if he does, I think he will say very soon afterwards as well.”

Voters may want neither.

A July poll by NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ found 60% said Biden should not run in 2024 and 57% said the same of Trump.

Biden supports himself against Trump. “In the next election, I would be very lucky if the same man ran against me,” Biden said in March.

Although it’s been a tough year for Biden, the past two months have seen him swing his presidency, racking up notable legislative and political successes.

And while Biden remains deeply unpopular, with approval ratings around 40%, the improving White House record and widespread anger over the Supreme Court’s strikedown of national abortion rights, leave advisers optimistic.

So while Republicans get lost in Trump drama, Democrats will focus on kitchen table issues, an aide said.

“It’s about meeting people where they live and the things that matter most in their lives,” the aide said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “There will be a lot of things that will be in the news, but we will be talking to the people in their lives.”

AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220814-trump-vs-biden-again-the-documents-scandal-makes-it-more-likely The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos