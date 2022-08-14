Imran Khan – The New Indian Express





By PTI

LAHORE: Efforts are underway to bring ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back to the country from London next month, Pakistan’s President Tehreek-i-Insaf says.

The cricketer-turned-politician also spoke of pressure (from the establishment) to agree on ‘reversing Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification’ so that he can contest the next general election in 2023.

Referring indirectly to the country’s powerful military establishment, Khan said, “A plot is being hatched to disqualify me in Toshakhana and the funding cases banned to pave the way for the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London next month,” Imran Khan told a celebratory gathering at Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium at midnight on Saturday.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) has made it almost official that its supreme leader Nawaz will return to Pakistan ahead of the next general election for a “real one-on-one fight” with Khan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah recently said Nawaz would return before the next general election to lead the party’s campaign.

“There have been discussions within the party about Nawaz’s return. He is likely to return to Pakistan before the next elections whenever they are held to lead the PML-N campaign,” Sanaullah said.

According to reports, Pakistan’s Election Commission is preparing to hold general elections by October, a year ahead of schedule.

Sanaullahm, the minister considered close to Nawaz, further said that “certain amendments” could be made by parliament to reverse the lifetime disqualification of the three-time prime minister.

READ ALSO | Pakistan: Imran Khan’s close collaborator, Shahbaz Gill, arrested

Ousted Prime Minister Khan further said that as part of the plot, Nawaz would be brought back to Pakistan by the end of September.

“Don’t compare me to a dacoit (looter). I want to tell conspirators come whatever, I won’t make any deal,” he said.

After Shehbaz Sharif managed to become prime minister last April following a successful no-confidence motion against Khan, some PML-N leaders are very excited hoping that their party’s supreme leader will soon be among them.

But legal issues are said to be the main obstacles to his comeback plans.

A sick Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 for medical treatment after the High Court granted him a four-week reprieve.

Nawaz was serving a seven-year prison term in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore in the Al-Azizia corruption case before he left.

Prior to his discharge, current Prime Minister Shehbaz had submitted a recognizance to the Lahore High Court guaranteeing that his elder brother would return “within four weeks or upon certification by doctors that he has recovered his health and is fit to return to the Pakistan”.

READ ALSO | Party of ousted Prime Minister of Pak Imran Khan received banned funding from 34 foreign nationals: report

In August last year, Nawaz lodged an appeal with the British Immigration Court after the Home Office refused to extend his stay in the country on “medical grounds”.

Nawaz can legally stay in the UK until the court rules on his plea for staying in the country.

Nawaz’s passport expired in February 2021. However, Shehbaz’s government issued him a new passport last April.

