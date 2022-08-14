President Jokowi affirms government’s commitment to ensuring national food sufficiency

President Joko Widodo underscored the commitment of the Indonesian government to continue to increase domestic agricultural production in order to anticipate the threat of a food crisis that is currently engulfing a number of countries around the world. This commitment was conveyed by the head of state after receiving a certificate of recognition from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) for Indonesia’s success in achieving rice self-sufficiency.

“Amid the threat of a global food crisis, once again the government is committed to continuously increasing production, ensuring food self-sufficiency in the country and at the same time contributing to the global food self-sufficiency,” the President said in his remarks during the IRRI Award Ceremony to the Government of the Republic of Indonesia to be held at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

President Jokowi said the government has built a number of infrastructure in agriculture ranging from dams, reservoirs to irrigation networks to support increased national agricultural production. In addition to infrastructure development, the government is also using superior rice varieties, carrying out intensification and extensification so that Indonesia can achieve rice self-sufficiency with surplus rice production in the past three years.

In fact, according to data from the Central Statistical Agency, the national rice stock in April 2022 was the highest at 10.2 million tons. “That’s why today we received a certificate that Indonesia is considered to have a good food safety system and is food self-sufficient,” the president said.

On this occasion, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude to the agricultural stakeholders in the country and various related parties who have worked hard and with the government to achieve rice self-sufficiency in Indonesia. However, the president hopes that farmers will not only produce agricultural products that are consumed by the public, but also agricultural products that enter the export market.

“Diversify foods carefully. We don’t just depend on rice, but we have to start with other types of food,” he said.

The President also expressed his gratitude to IRRI for recognizing the resilience of the Indonesian agricultural sector through a certificate of recognition to the Indonesian government. The Certificate of Recognition was presented directly by IRRI Director General Jean Balle to President Jokowi.

“I would like to express my gratitude to IRRI, FAO for providing support to Indonesia in producing and planning a good plan,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, in his statement after the event, said the IRRI award was the greatest gift to the people of Indonesia on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. According to Syahrul, IRRI recognized the strong agricultural and food systems and self-sufficiency in rice achieved by Indonesia in 2019-2021.

“Indonesia has even managed to build various dams and irrigation systems which are benchmarks for the presence of strong agriculture,” Syahrul said.

Syahrul also said that President Jokowi sees the award as the result of integrated work by all parties using various systematic and structured strategies, both for facilities and infrastructure, cultivation and agricultural technologies used.

“Therefore, the result of everything, even those that have received very serious recognition, from the institutions of not only IRRI, but also from FAO, is the use of popular commercial credit (KUR) for the farmers, which is quite massive,” he said.

Also present at the event were Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Head of National Food Agency Arief Prasetyo Adi, Representative from the FAO for Indonesia and Timor Leste Rajendra Aryal, Director General of IRRI Jean Balie, a number of Heads of State, Districts, the Chancellor, as well as representatives of farmers.