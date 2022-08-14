Politics
India’s Unstable Borders and How They Arose
How Pakistan’s invasion of Jammu and Kashmir split the kingdom
Even as the peoples of India and Pakistan had to come to terms with the bloodshed and bitterness that marked the partition of India, and India’s rulers were engaged in integrating the 583 strange principalities into the he Indian union, Pandit Nehru and his cabinet were shocked to learn that an invasion of Kashmir had taken place with the Pakistani army backed by irregulars rushing to capture the valley. But a new book by Iqbal Malhotra: Dark Secrets: Politics, Intrigue and Proxy Wars in Kashmir (Bloomsbury, 2022), claims that it was the British deep state in India that pushed the political elite of newly created Pakistan to launch an invasion of Kashmir in October 1947. Malhotras’ book explains in well-documented detail that The British establishment that controlled the military in India and Pakistan had planned the invasion of Kashmir in two parts: Op-Gulmarg to capture the valley and Op-Dutta Khel to take control of Gilgit Baltistan. This information is accidentally known to Major (later Major General) Onkar Singh Kalkat, who risked his life to reach Delhi and tell Indian military leaders that an invasion was imminent.
Thus, on the advice of Lord Mountbatten and Sheikh Abdullah, Pandit Nehru opted for a ceasefire and for the question of Kashmir to be discussed at the UN. The debates were long and acrimonious and the subject of Kashmir became that of India and Pakistan. Eventually, this led to a three-part UN resolution (of August 13, 1948). And months of deliberation then led to the Karachi Agreement of January 1, 1949, after which the Ceasefire Line (CFL) became the de facto Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir. But as noted above, the British had planned a two-part operation over Kashmir, and the Indian army having blocked the chaotic hordes led by the Pakistani army in the valley, the second part of the operation was started to unfold in the Gilgit area. A British officer, Captain William Brown of the Gilgit Scouts decided to raise the flag of Pakistan on November 1, 1947 with a contingent of the Pakistani army, in Gilgit. So part II of the British operation (Op-Dutta Khel) had succeeded – and this area remains with Pakistan even now – although the British effort to beat Russia in the nuclear race had failed, with the Russians testing their N-bomb in 1949.
Chinese intrusions into Ladakh and territorial challenges
Worse still, India’s military commanders completely submitted to the will of India’s civilian leaders – Nehru, Krishna Menon and BN Mullick – who had ignored all signs of China’s aggressive intent and then refused to let the military retaliate, for fear of upsetting the Chinese! As the headlines in the newspapers announced a Chinese invasion, they pushed the ill-equipped and ill-armed Indian troops into these high Himalayas to fight the Chinese hordes. However, despite the enormous odds, Indian troops put up an impressive fight, both in Ladakh and in NEFA (now Arunachal Pradesh), as this writer argued in his book Contested Lands: India, China and the Boundary Dispute (Westland, 2021). And although 1962 was called a national defeat, the reality is that the bulk of the Indian army was not used, nor the IAF, for fear of further escalating the conflict! If they had been used, the story would have been different. The ensuing Chinese invasion shattered any illusions Nehru had about his role as a world statesman and India’s position in Asia. And although he died in 1964, he was almost half dead after this Chinese military defeat. And it impacted all the plans and initiatives he had for the growth of independent India. This dispute remains a major security challenge to this day.
The Siachen saga and the Indies win
On the Indo-Pakistani front, the CFL, a de facto Indo-Pakistani border until 1971, was replaced by the LOC, after the 1971 war and the Shimla Accord. The purpose of converting the Cease Fire Line (CFL) to LoC was to achieve a permanent settlement of the various Indo-Pakistani claims over Kashmir. It’s history now, as Pakistan has reclaimed its 93,000 POWs from the 1971 war, renounced its pledges, and India’s 2020 maps now claim the entire former J&K kingdom. . However, as LoC (formerly CFL) starts north of Jammu and ends abruptly at a trigonometric height called NJ 9842 north of Leh and south of Siachen Glacier, the Siachen Glacier dispute arose in the 1980s. of the question of who the territory north of NJ 9842 belongs to, as Nitin Gokhale explains in detail in his book: Beyond NJ 9842: The Siachen Saga (Bloomsbury, 2014). Pakistan’s plans to capture the glacier were rebuffed by a swift Indian military operation in 1984, and since 1987 India has controlled all heights atop the Saltoro Ridge which skirts the Siachen Glacier to the east and refuses in Pakistan any hold over this important glacier.
India’s public assertion of its claim lines along the Siachen Glacier, the AGPL (Actual Ground Position Lines) would put an end to the misrepresentation and bravado of senior Pakistani military ranks. Also, India’s military gains along the Siachen Glacier are the largest since victory in East Pakistan in 1971. It can be used to research settlement on LOC. Unfortunately, Indian diplomats have been reluctant to publicly embarrass the Pakistani military about their losses near Siachen, and that has resulted in them being there too! Additionally, Indian control of the Siachen Glacier prevents China from establishing a link between Aksai Chin and Pakistani forces in the northern parts of the POK. Between the ever-growing bond between Pakistan and China stands the ever-vigilant Indian soldier, who remains committed to protecting India’s independence and territorial integrity, as his predecessors have done since 1947. We will lift our hat.
Maroof Raza is a guest contributor. The opinions expressed are personal.
