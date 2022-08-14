Imran Khan files candidacy papers for nine NA constituencies





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Instagram/imrankhan.ptiImran Khan has decided to contest the NA nine-seat by-elections on his own. The ECP announced partial polls after the 11 PTI MPs were denoted. Elections for the nine seats will take place on September 25.

ISLAMABAD: Nominations for PTI President Imran Khan have been filed in all nine National Assembly constituencies, Geo News reported.

For the first time in the country’s electoral history, a candidate will run simultaneously in nine constituencies, Imran Khan having decided to participate in the by-elections on all the seats of the AN. He also set this record in the 2018 general election when he won polls in five constituencies across the country.

His articles were submitted by PTI leaders from NA-22, 24, 31, 45, 108, 118, 237, 239 and 246 constituencies of Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana, Malir, Korangi and Karachis District South, respectively. . In these constituencies, he will face candidates from a multi-party coalition in power.

The PTIs covering the candidates have also filed their nomination papers. In the meantime, the PTI has lined up Shandana Gulzar, Rohaila Hamid and Mehwish Ali Khan for the seats reserved for women.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced September 25 as the date for by-elections after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on July 28 accepted the resignation of 11 PTI MPs – nine on the general seats and two on reserved seats.

The PTI chairman decided to run in all nine constituencies after the party’s landslide victory in last month’s Punjab partial polls, in which the party won 15 out of 20 seats.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court rejected the PTI’s request to suspend the by-election schedule. The IHC said the electoral process will continue and by-elections in 123 other constituencies will also be completed later.

Polling stations in Karachi

There are 76 candidates, including Imran Khan, who submitted their papers for three NA seats — NA-237, NA-239 and NA-246 — in Karachi. There are Khan’s two candidates covering NA-237 and NA-246.

Khan’s nomination forms were submitted by former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for NA-246 (South-I), Captain (Retired) Jameel for NA-237 (Malir-II) and MPA Raja Azhar for NA- 239 (Korangi-I).

Jameel and former MP Shakoor Shad are the cover candidates for Imran Khan of NA-237 and NA-246, respectively. Shad won that seat in the 2018 election.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has also lined up Amir Khan, Syed Nayyar Raza and Sikandar Khatoon from these seats.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has filed nomination forms for Abdul Hakeem Baloch for NA-237, Noman Abdullah Murad for NA-239 and Yousaf Baloch for NA-246.

Other candidates include Maulana Noorul Haq of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Muhammad Junaid of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, who submitted their forms for NA-246.

The election schedule

The ECP published the timetable for the by-elections for the nine seats of the AN last week and set September 25 as the date of the poll.

The ECP requested names from the PTI on the vacant reserved seats after the resignation of two female members. Nominations for seats reserved for women can be submitted from August 10 to 13.

According to the schedule, the list of candidates will be published on August 14, the ballot will take place on August 17, appeals against the decision of the returning officers can be filed before August 20 and a decision will be made by the appeals tribunal on August 25. .

The revised list of candidates will be published on August 26, after which candidates can withdraw their applications until August 27.

In addition, the final list of candidates will be released by August 29, and on the same day election symbols will also be assigned.

The cost

In case the President of the PTI wins in all the constituencies, he will have to keep one and resign from the others, and this process will cost millions of rupees to the Treasury.

According to ECP sources, the minimum expenditure incurred in an election in a constituency is around 50-100 million rupees, while in sensitive and remote areas the cost is around 100 million rupees. .

Therefore, sources added that to hold elections in nine constituencies, it is estimated that Rs. forms, etc

If Khan wins the elections, in any case, by-elections will again be held in all nine constituencies, which will entail an expenditure of nearly 500-900 million rupees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/433583-imran-khans-nominations-filed-from-9-na-constituencies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos